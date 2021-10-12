‘No power outage in Delhi, AAP ensuring supply via gas-based electricity’: Jain

Delhi's power minister Satyendar Jain on Tuesday said there have been no power cuts in the national capital despite a crisis as the Arvind Kejriwal government is ensuring round-the-clock supply through electricity generation from gas at much higher rates.

Speaking to news agency PTI, Jain said the city buys electricity from coal-based power plants in neighbouring states, but these states are unable to generate electricity due to coal crunch.

The power minister further claimed that the National Thermal Power Corporation Limited (NTPC) has to provide 3,500MW power to Delhi under the purchase agreement, but it is giving only 1,750MW which is half of the agreement.

The NTPC, however, clarified that it was providing required power to Delhi although city discoms have been scheduling only 70% of the electricity.

"NTPC has been making available required #power for Delhi. As the data shows (1st October to 11th October), Delhi DISCOMs have been scheduling only 70% of power that has been made available by NTPC," the thermal power producer said in a tweet.

Jain said all coal-based power plants in Delhi are non-functional and that the BJP was spreading "rumours" about the same.

He said the national capital has gas-powered electric power plants, but the Centre has stopped giving gas to the city at a controlled rate. Thus, the Delhi government has to buy gas at market rates to generate electricity, he added.

"This has increased the cost of power generation to the Delhi government. Despite this, there has been no power cut in the city and the AAP government is ensuring 24×7 electricity to the people,” the minister asserted.

He also asked the Centre whether there is really a coal shortage in the country or is it "deliberately" cutting power.

Last week, Jain had warned residents of an acute coal shortage in thermal power plants across the country and cautioned that the national capital had enough coal stocks to last one more day.

He said chief ministers of around six states have written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the issue.

“Be it Punjab, Andhra Pradesh or Uttar Pradesh, power cuts are being imposed everywhere in the country except Delhi,” Jain added.

However, Union minister RK Singh refuted these claims insisting that the demand for coal is actually a sign of the economy recovering after the brutal second wave brought things to a standstill.