‘Not right to play cricket with Pakistan’, AAP's Atishi says over recent attacks in J&K

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) hit out at the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the upcoming India-Pakistan T20 World Cup match. Citing the recent spate of attacks in Jammu & Kashmir, the Arvind Kejriwal-led party insisted that considering the prevalent situation the Prime Minister “must agree with the stand of not conducting the match”.

“We see people being attacked in Kashmir. I'm sure that even PM agrees with the stand of not conducting the match (IND v PAK) as when (the BJP was) in opposition he used to question that when state sponsored terrorism is taking place in India why should we play cricket with them?” AAP MLA Atishi said at a press conference on Tuesday.

Atishi also said that unless such attacks against Indians cease, cricket matches should not be played with Pakistan. “So, I am sure that not only AAP but even BJP and its leadership along with the PM will agree that unless such attacks in India and targeted attacks on Indians stop, it will not be right to play matches like this,” she added.

India and Pakistan are scheduled to play a much-anticipated high-octane T20 World Cup match in Dubai on October 24. Union minister Giriraj Singh was the first politician from the BJP to insist on “reconsidering” the upcoming match. "I think if relations (between India and Pakistan) are not good then this should be reconsidered," Singh told reporters on Monday.

Both the AAP and Singh were referring to the civilian killings carried out in Kashmir by militants in the first two weeks of October. Armed militants have so far killed nine civilians, most of whom were non-local migrants, in public spaces.

(with agency inputs)