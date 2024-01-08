"...nothing short of blasphemy" : Congress MP Manish Tewari slams JP Nadda over his remark on Global Times

New Delhi [India], January 8 (ANI): Expressing astonishment over the Bharatiya Janata Party praising an article from the mouthpiece of the Communist Party of China (CPC), Congress MP Manish Tewari said that BJP President JP Nadda using China's Global Times to bolster the credentials of the NDA/BJP government is akin to an "act of blasphemy". HT Image

In a post on his social media account, 'X' Tiwari wrote that praising an article written by the mouthpiece of the Communist Party of China (CPC), a country that has violated the LAC for the 44th consecutive month and is responsible for the deaths of our soldiers in Galwan, is nothing short of blasphemy.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

He also added that it's amazing to hear the BJP President using China's Global Times news to polish the credentials of the NDA / BJP government. perhaps JP Nadda is not aware of how aggressive and venomous Global Times News has been about India.

"It is astounding to hear the President of the BJP using the Global Times News of China to burnish the credentials of the NDA/BJP government. Little knowledge can be dangerous. Perhaps JP Nadda is not aware of how offensive and poisonous Global Times News has been about India ad nauseam. To sing the peans of a piece written by the mouthpiece of the Communist Party of China (CPC), a country that has transgressed across the LAC for the 44th month running and was responsible for the deaths of our soldiers in Galwan, is nothing short of blasphemous," the Congress leader wrote in his post on 'X'.

"Yesterday, Global Times, a Chinese newspaper, wrote that there was a time when India did balancing; now India decides alignment. The Chinese newspaper said that development is happening rapidly in India and people are getting social justice. A communist country is praising India, saying that there is social justice under PM Modi's leadership," JP Nadda said on Saturday.

China's state-controlled Global Times has applauded India's economic policies and diplomatic achievements over the past four years under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership in an article titled "Bharat Narrative," highlighting that New Delhi's strategic thinking in "foreign policy has evolved, moving towards a great power strategy."

An article written by Zhang Jiadong, the Director of the Centre for South Asian Studies at Fudan University, Shanghai has highlighted India's remarkable achievements over the past four years.

Moreover, it acknowledged India's robust economic growth, improvements in urban governance, and a shift in attitude towards international relations, notably with China.

"For example, when discussing the trade imbalance between China and India, Indian representatives earlier used to primarily focus on China's measures to reduce the trade imbalance. But now they are placing more emphasis on India's export potential," Jiadong wrote.

The article also commended India's proactive approach to fostering a "Bharat narrative" and emphasised the nation's strategic confidence.

The author further stated that with its rapid economic and social development, India has become more strategically confident and proactive in creating and developing a 'Bharat narrative'. (ANI)