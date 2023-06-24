Nuggets from daily life turn muse and flyovers, the canvas!

The ongoing G20 Summit preparations have led to the addition of vibrant hues to city’s mundane flyovers. Among the eight locations spotted for beautification, five have already adorned an artistic avatar. This initiative executed by Public Works Department (PWD) includes social messages on some walls whereas others have typical Dilli phrases, characteristics or pastel patterns spruced up the basic greys, blacks and whites. Take a look at how some popular flyovers look now... The newly painted flyovers at Nehru Place, South Extension, Greater Kailash I, Lajpat Nagar and Raj Nagar are the talk of the town. (Photos: Raajessh Kashyap/ HT)

Lajpat Nagar

The pillars of the Moolchand flyover painted with peacock motifs and bright patterns uplift the mood of commuters. (Photo: Raajessh Kashyap/HT)

“The vibrant colours are really pleasing to the eyes especially at the Moolchand flyover that’s on my way to office in Nehru Place. It doesn’t feel we are in Delhi anymore because the painted peacock and the improved look of this otherwise dull patch brightens up my mood every morning,” says Jayant Singh, a software developer who resides in Lajpat Nagar IV.

South Extension

Painted with the essence of the street markets in Delhi, the South Extension flyover now has a welcoming bright blue colour to it. (Photos: Raajessh Kashyap/HT)

“This art is far better than looking at the sprayed walls of X loves Y, Happy Birthday to Bablu bhaiyya, and all other utter nonsense that one can read on the high walls of the South Ex flyover. I absolutely disliked it whenever I would wait at the red light at Kotla Mubarakpur. Now, the bright blue colour of the flyover with graffiti of Delhi makes me feel calm,” says Siddharth Sharma, a shopkeeper who lives in Masjid Moth, South Extension I.

Raj Nagar

Pastel shades and block patterns offer a soothing break from the otherwise concrete walls of the Raj Nagar flyover between Safdarjung Hospital and Sarojini Nagar. (Photos: Raajessh Kashyap/HT)

“I drive past the Raj Nagar flyover every day when I go for my morning walks at Nehru Park from my home in Green Park. The pastel colours of the flyover make it look so much more alive and add that soothing feeling in summer, which is otherwise snatched away by the concrete greys. But, I also feel jealous. Other flyovers have much more artsy figures,” quips Rajni Sehrawat, a chartered accountant who resides in Green Park Extension.

Greater Kailash I

The newly painted flyover outside Savitri Cinema carries a meaningful message on curbing plastic usage and protecting the environment while also providing a visual treat to travellers. (Photo: Raajessh Kashyap/HT)

“The recently painted flyover at Greater Kailash outside Savitri Cinema has brought a splash of vibrancy to the entire neighbourhood. Sketches of fishes alongside social message to encourage people to reuse, recycle and reduce, have transformed this structure into an underwater wonderland... It adds a delightful touch to my daily commute, and fills the air with creativity and enchantment,” says Ruchika Kharbanda, a homemaker who resides in Greater Kailash I.

Nehru Place

Adorning the monuments of Delhi, the commuting flyover between Greater Kailash to Kalkaji has all the bright hues to please the commuters. (Photo: Raajessh Kashyap/HT)

“The flyover on Outer Ring Road, at Nehru Place, is a visual marvel as it captures the essence of Delhi’s iconic monuments. It fills me with pride to witness the fusion of history and artistry that showcases Jantar Mantar and India Gate among other monuments that are the city’s iconic landmarks. Captured in paints it transforms my mornings into a cultural voyage when I open my windows and witness this sight. Sometimes the vehicles passing by add such a wonderful contrast to the freshly painted view,” says Nitish Lakra, a human resource manager and resident of Greater Kailash II.

Author tweets @maishascribbles

For more stories follow Facebook and Twitter

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON