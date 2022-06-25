On PM Modi’s suggestion, Delhi’s Pragati tunnel open for art viewers on Sundays
The Pragati Maidan tunnel, which was inaugurated on June 19, will be closed for vehicular movement on every Sunday as authorities have decided to allow people to visit the tunnel and see the artwork on its walls- a suggestion that was made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi while inaugurating the facility.
The 1.3-km-long tunnel connects Mathura road to Ring road while passing under the Pagati Maidan. It has a large number of murals depicting India’s culture, flora-fauna, zodiac symbols and six seasons in different parts of the country from Kashmir to Kanyakumari along with Mandala-style art.
Delhi traffic police in an advisory issued on Friday said, “Pragati Maidan Tunnel will be closed on Sunday, i.e. 26.06.22 for vehicular traffic. Only pedestrians will be able to access the tunnel. Kindly use Ring Road, Bhairon Road & Mathura Road as an alternative.” The police officials have clarified that even pedestrian movement will not be allowed to cross the tunnel.
Last Sunday, while inaugurating the tunnel, PM Modi suggested that the facility be closed to traffic for 4-5 hours once a week when traffic is low and educational tours be organised for schoolchildren at the site to teach them art, culture and festivals of the country. After taking a brief ride through the tunnel by a jeep, PM stepped out of the vehicle to see the artwork more closely. “I walked for 10-15 minutes and enjoyed the artwork which depicts the culture, festival and six seasons of India. The tunnel should be treated as art gallery,” he said.
A Public Works Department (PWD) official said that shutting the tunnel for traffic will not affect vehicular movement in the region as the other underpasses will remain open for vehicles.
“Marshals will be present at the entry and exit points of the facility so that visitors can be directed. Since Sunday is a holiday, the traffic volume remains low. Other underpasses will remain open so that traffic flow will not hamper due to the closure of the tunnel. Commuters can also use the conventional routes of Bhairon Marg, ITO and Mathura Road to reach their destinations,” the official said.
He added that the murals inside the tunnel were hand-painted and manufactured on a mild steel sheet, which enhances the look and quality. “The colour of these murals changes at every 250 metres in the tunnel.” The ₹920 cr project was funded by the cCentral government and executed by the Delhi PWD.
Karnataka HC reserves judgement on Mangaluru's Malali mosque dispute
The Karnataka high court on Friday reserved judgement on a suit pending before a Mangaluru court, which had sought a survey of the Malali mosque on the outskirts of the city after a Hindu temple-like architectural design was discovered underneath it during April renovation works, PTI reported. The single-judge bench of Justice Sachin Shankar Magadum had issued notice to mosque authorities and adjourned the hearing to June 17.
Bihar CM inaugurates three key road projects, including Ganga Path
Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Friday inaugurated three important road infrastructure projects, including part of Ganga Path, to help people avoid congested routes to reach Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH). Atal Path Phase-2, which connects vehicular traffic of R-block-Digha Atal Path with JP Setu on river Ganga and Ganga Path, and long-awaited Mithapur leg of Mithapur railway over bridge were also opened for vehicular traffic.
Punjab in debt trap, AAP govt inherited liability of ₹24,351.29 crore: White paper
Two days ahead of presenting Cheema's first budget, finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema on Saturday presented a white paper on the state of finances, saying that Punjab is in an economic morass and debt trap. Also read: Punjab Budget 2022-23: 5 key challenges facing FM Harpal Cheema “The current date indicators of the state are probably the worst in the country, pushing it deeper into a debt trap,” Cheema said.
Bengaluru daily new Covid cases dip to 776, hospitalisations go up
Bengaluru recorded 776 new cases of Covid-19 on Friday - lower than yesterday's 820 - and 665 people recovered from the infection, taking the total number of active cases in the city to 4,929. 10,851 people were vaccinated in Bengaluru on Friday, less than half the 23,758 vaccines administered the day before. Of these 10,851, 965 were first doses, 5,496 second doses and 4,390 were the precaution or booster doses.
IKEA to shift purchasing office from Gurugram to Bengaluru
After vowing ₹3,000 crore of investment in Karnataka and opening India's largest store in Bengaluru's Nagasandra, Swedish furniture retailer IKEA has now decided to shift its purchasing office from Gurugram to Bengaluru, starting May 1, 2023, news agency PTI reported. IKEA, while speaking about its brand new store in the Karnataka capital, said it aims to source around 50 per cent of its products locally.
