On PM Modi's suggestion, Delhi's Pragati tunnel open for art viewers on Sundays

Traffic will not be allowed in Delhi’s Pragati Maidan tunnel on Sundays but pedestrians can access it to view the artwork on its walls
Opening Delhi’s Pragati Maidan tunnel once a week for art viewers was a suggestion made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during its inauguration. (ANI)
Updated on Jun 25, 2022 01:48 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

The Pragati Maidan tunnel, which was inaugurated on June 19, will be closed for vehicular movement on every Sunday as authorities have decided to allow people to visit the tunnel and see the artwork on its walls- a suggestion that was made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi while inaugurating the facility.

The 1.3-km-long tunnel connects Mathura road to Ring road while passing under the Pagati Maidan. It has a large number of murals depicting India’s culture, flora-fauna, zodiac symbols and six seasons in different parts of the country from Kashmir to Kanyakumari along with Mandala-style art.

Delhi traffic police in an advisory issued on Friday said, “Pragati Maidan Tunnel will be closed on Sunday, i.e. 26.06.22 for vehicular traffic. Only pedestrians will be able to access the tunnel. Kindly use Ring Road, Bhairon Road & Mathura Road as an alternative.” The police officials have clarified that even pedestrian movement will not be allowed to cross the tunnel.

Last Sunday, while inaugurating the tunnel, PM Modi suggested that the facility be closed to traffic for 4-5 hours once a week when traffic is low and educational tours be organised for schoolchildren at the site to teach them art, culture and festivals of the country. After taking a brief ride through the tunnel by a jeep, PM stepped out of the vehicle to see the artwork more closely. “I walked for 10-15 minutes and enjoyed the artwork which depicts the culture, festival and six seasons of India. The tunnel should be treated as art gallery,” he said.

A Public Works Department (PWD) official said that shutting the tunnel for traffic will not affect vehicular movement in the region as the other underpasses will remain open for vehicles.

“Marshals will be present at the entry and exit points of the facility so that visitors can be directed. Since Sunday is a holiday, the traffic volume remains low. Other underpasses will remain open so that traffic flow will not hamper due to the closure of the tunnel. Commuters can also use the conventional routes of Bhairon Marg, ITO and Mathura Road to reach their destinations,” the official said.

He added that the murals inside the tunnel were hand-painted and manufactured on a mild steel sheet, which enhances the look and quality. “The colour of these murals changes at every 250 metres in the tunnel.” The 920 cr project was funded by the cCentral government and executed by the Delhi PWD.

