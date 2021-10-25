One dead as SUV rams goods tempo on Outer Ring Road in southeast Delhi

A 35-year-old driver of a goods tempo was killed and three others, including a 15-year-old boy, were injured after a speeding MG Hector car hit the three-wheeler they were travelling in on Outer Ring Road near Nehru Place in southeast Delhi in the early hours of Monday, police said.

The errant car driver, identified as 25-year-old Aditya Khurana, was caught at the spot by the policemen who were on duty in the area, said deputy commissioner of police (southeast) Esha Pandey.

“Khurana was driving the MG Hector car under the influence of alcohol. He was arrested and booked for rash and negligent driving causing death and injuries. A case under Indian Penal Code’s sections 304A, 279 and 337 was registered against him,” said Pandey.

Police said that around 2am on Monday, the police control room received information regarding an accident near Bhairo Mandir. A police team reached the spot and found that an MG Hector car had hit a Champion tempo from behind on the Nehru Place-Okhla carriageway.

“The impact of the hit was so powerful that the cabin of the Champion Tempo got detached from the carrier used for transporting goods,” said a police officer associated with the accident case.

According to the officer, two persons, including the driver, were inside the driver’s cabin while two others were on the carrier when the mishap took place. All four persons suffered serious injuries and were taken to AIIMS Trauma Centre in an ambulance and a police vehicle.

“The driver of the tempo, identified as Radhey Shyam, was declared dead on arrival. He had suffered severe head injuries. The other injured persons are undergoing treatment,” the officer added.

The two injured men were identified as 21-year-old Pankaj (known by his first name) and 36-year-old Neeraj Aggarwal. The identity of the injured minor boy has been withheld.