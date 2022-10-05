Home / Cities / Delhi News / One held with 300 kgs of illegal firecrackers

One held with 300 kgs of illegal firecrackers

delhi news
Published on Oct 05, 2022 12:18 AM IST

Ghanshyam Bansal, the deputy commissioner of police (west), said that acting on a tip-off about sale of illegal fire crackers, the police team raided Shyam Vihar area

One held with 300 kgs of illegal firecrackers
One held with 300 kgs of illegal firecrackers
ByHT Correspondent

The Delhi police on Monday arrested a 43-year-old man selling illegal firecrackers, from a place in Shyam Vihar area under Tilak Nagar police station in west Delhi.

Ghanshyam Bansal, the deputy commissioner of police (west), said that acting on a tip-off about sale of illegal fire crackers, the police team raided Shyam Vihar area and nabbed a person, identified as Kiran Khurana, who is a resident of Tagore Garden. “The police also recovered over 300 kilograms of prohibited fire crackers. The recovered fire crackers are in the categories of rockets, bombs, phuljhadi and anar. During interrogation, the accused disclosed that he had procured the fire crackers from Gurugram and was selling at higher rates to earn huge profit. It was also revealed that same person had been arrested last year in the same season while selling the banned firecrackers,” he said.

He further said that a case, under appropriate sections of law, has been registered against Khurana at Tilak Nagar police station and further investigation of the case is in progress.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, October 05, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out