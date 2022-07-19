One more held for smuggling guns through Delhi airport
NEW DELHI: Days after a Gurugram-based couple was arrested for allegedly trying to smuggle 45 hand guns into the country, Delhi Police on Monday said they arrested the man’s brother, who had been on the run.
Delhi Police public relations officer deputy commissioner of police Suman Nalwa identified the suspect as Manjit Singh, a resident of Gurugram, who was arrested on the basis of a tip off from Dwarka’s Sector 9 from under a Metro bridge.
“A blank fire pistol has been recovered from his possession,” she added.
Police said that Singh is wanted in connection with the recent case of recovery of foreign-made pistols from Jagjit Singh and his wife Jasvinder Kaur at Indira Gandhi International Airport on July 11. “He had also sent a consignment of contraband pistols to India through the foreign post office (FPO). He was produced before court and sent to five days’ police custody to ascertain the source of weapons , the mode of smuggling them into India and the mode of possible disposal,” Nalwa said, adding that further investigation is underway.
The couple was arrested when they were travelling from Vietnam’s Ho Chi Minh City with their infant daughter on July 11. They had been placed under surveillance and were intercepted by customs officers when they had crossed the Green Channel of the arrival hall and were approaching the exit gate. The man was carrying two trolley bags, which were handed to him by his older brother Manjit Singh who had arrived from Paris almost at the same time as the couple had from Vietnam, a customs official said, adding that Manjit Singh, after handing over the trolley bags, “slipped out of the airport”.
Examination of these two trolley bags resulted in the recovery of 45 pieces of guns of assorted brands approximately valued at ₹22.5 lakh.
Delhi LG green-lights CBI probe against former Hauz Khas sub-registrar
VK Saxena on Monday approved investigation against two officials in alleged corruption cases, according to officials aware of the matter. This is the fourth sanction accorded by the LG, who took over in May, for probe against government officials in alleged charges of corruption. On Monday, Saxena approved a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation against a former sub-registrar in Hauz Khas, Sanjay Kumar Hooda, for alleged illegal transfer of land.
Delhi govt to conduct door-to-door survey in August for issuing e-health cards
Officials from the Delhi government's health department said the door-to-door survey will be conducted across the city to collect each resident's basic details such as age, gender, history of major health ailments, progress on ongoing treatments, drug allergies, and history of surgeries, among others. Delhi government had earlier announced that the HIMS and health card scheme will “revolutionise health-care system in Delhi”.
Uphaar case: Court upholds conviction of Ansals in evidence tampering case
New Delhi: A Delhi court on Monday upheld the conviction of real estate barons Gopal Ansal and Sushil Ansal in connection with the evidence tampering case linked to the 1997 Uphaar cinema hall fire tragedy, saying that there is no “merit” in their appeals. District judge Dharmesh Sharma also upheld the conviction of two other accused -- PP Batra and Dinesh Chand Sharma—even as he set aside the conviction of another accused, Anoop Singh.
CUET confusion again: SMS alerts a centre change, but admit cards fail to reflect it
Students appearing for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET), for securing admissions to undergraduate courses, on Monday were left floundering for the second time in a week after being intimated via a text message that the exam centres have changed only to find that the revised admit cards did not reflect the change that was notified by the National Testing Agency, the agency conducting the tests countrywide.
BMC school teachers find hope in Mission Zero Dropout
Pawar, a Panvel resident is among the approximately 7,000 civic school teachers, who are part of the state education department's two-week 'Mission Zero Dropout', to identify dropouts, migrant children, or those with irregular attendance who were affected by the pandemic. HT accompanied two teams on the mission to enrol children back in school. A state-level bal rakshak, Pawar, has been working on school dropouts for the past four years.
