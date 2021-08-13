Online shift streamlined property conversion, no case pendency: DDA

Two months after the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) introduced the system for conversion of properties online, the land-owning agency on Friday claimed that there is no pendency of cases, adding that a few remaining cases are mostly on account of “action awaited on the part of the applicants”.

The housing department gets a lot of applications related to conversion of properties from leasehold to freehold. In June, the DDA initiated an online process to dispose of all the offline cases -- ones submitted manually -- in a time bound manner.

“There is no pendency on part of the DDA in the housing department regarding cases (mostly related to conversion of property from leasehold to freehold) prior to June 1,2021,” said DDA vice-chairman Anurag Jain.

Explaining the 882 cases remaining with the body, Jain said, “These are cases where action is awaited on the part of applicants. Either their payments are due or some documents need to be submitted. The name and other details of these applicants have been uploaded on DDA’s website. The applicants may access the deficiency letter online.”