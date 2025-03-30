Only 2 jobs provided through Delhi govt portal in 2019-24, House told

No jobs were provided in the city through the Delhi government’s online job portals between 2019 and 2023 while only two opportunities were provided in 2024, according to Directorate of Employment. In comparison, 412 jobs were offered between 2015 and 2018 through the portals. The data was presented as a response by the directorate in the Delhi assembly. (Arvind Yadav/HT Photo)

The data was presented as a response by the directorate in the Delhi assembly to a question asked by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislator Abhay Verma on March 27.

The online employment portal (onlineemploymentportal.delhi.gov.in) was started by the Indian National Congress- Delhi government in 2009. However, officials said the portal was not working between October 2018 and November 2021 due to technical reasons.

The AAP, in response, said the government created over one million jobs in the city during the Covid-19 pandemic through its various employment schemes.

In July 2020, the Aam Aadmi Party-led Delhi government had introduced a second platform — Rozgar Bazaar — in an effort to enhance job placement opportunities. This remained active between July 2020 and May 2023 and renewal of the portal is currently under consideration, government officials said.

As per the directorate, a total of 176 jobs were provided in 2015, 102 in 2016, 66 in 2017 and 68 in 2018. Not a single job was provided through the portal between 2019 and 2023 and only two jobs were offered in 2024.

According to the directorate’s submission, the government continues to allocate resources to maintain the portal, with two employees still tasked with overseeing the inactive site.

The government stated that five officers and staff are working for the maintenance of the portal onlineemploymentportal.delhi.gov.in. Apart from them, six contractual technicians work with the government for the maintenance of the portal and ₹33.85 lakh has been spent on their payments since 2021 till now. The government has spent ₹1.98 lakh on maintenance of the Rozgar Bazaar portal from 2020 till now.

When asked fro a response, the AAP said, “Delhi has one of the lowest unemployment rates in the country at 2.1% and BJP-ruled states like Haryana and Uttar Pradesh face severe unemployment. Delhi’s government created 1.2 million jobs during Covid-19 and continues to fight unemployment. Hiring world-class teachers, mohalla clinic receptionists, bus marshals, and hospital staff boosted opportunities. The Business Blasters program empowered 240 thousand students, providing ₹40 crore in seed money and generating 40,000 startup ideas.”