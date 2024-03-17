Outer Ring Road stretch in south Delhi set to be repaired in April

The state Public Works Department (PWD) will repair and recarpet the south Delhi stretch of Outer Ring Road between Modi and Chirag Delhi in a ₹15 crore project that’s likely to get off the ground in April, said senior officials aware of the matter. Commuters at the Kalkaji flyover. (HT Archive)

PWD opened up the bidding process for the project’s tenders on Friday. A senior PWD official said the tendering process will be completed by April 1 and the project will likely take four months to complete.

“Since this is a major arterial road for the city, we will carry out the recarpeting work in phases during off-peak hours and at night so that traffic disruptions are minimal,” said the official cited above.

“The existing bituminous layer will be scraped off and the surface entire stretch, including the service lanes on either side, will be revamped. We will add new layers of glowing studs and horticulture work,” added the official.

The six-lane Outer Ring Road encircles the city, spanning 47km, with three lanes in each direction. Several stretches of Outer Ring Road have been notified as National Highways. The corridor between Modi Mill and Chirag Delhi is around 4km long.

Once complete, officials will get down to recarpeting the Chirag Delhi to Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi section of Outer Ring Road — a roughly 5km-long stretch, added the official.

The project to revamp these roads was cleared by PWD minister Atishi last month. At the time, she had said these roads were originally constructed and upgraded “a while ago:, leading to their gradual deterioration.

“PWD has conducted a thorough assessment of the roads with the assistance of experts and the department has been instructed to initiate the upgrading process. We will ensure minimal disruption to commuters during the construction phase,” she had said.