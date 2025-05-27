District magistrates in Delhi have sealed 15,962 illegal borewells, but over 4,000 identified by the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) couldn’t be traced on the ground, the Delhi government told informed the National Green Tribunal (NGT) in a report dated May 23. Over 15.9K illegal borewells sealed, 4,000 not found: Delhi govt to NGT

The NGT has been hearing petitions on illegal groundwater extraction and on its directions, DMs in East, North West, and South East Delhi held a drive last week, and reported sealing 12,498 borewells.

In its affidavit, the Delhi government’s said that 20,297 illegal borewells were identified by DJB, of which only 142 are pending to be sealed and in 160 cases, there is a court stay. So far, the government has collected ₹1.19 crore in environmental compensation, it said.