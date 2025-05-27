Over 15.9K illegal borewells sealed, 4,000 not found: Delhi govt to NGT
May 27, 2025 07:38 AM IST
Delhi sealed 15,962 illegal borewells, but 4,000 remain untraced. DJB identified 20,297 borewells; 142 pending sealing, 160 under court stay.
District magistrates in Delhi have sealed 15,962 illegal borewells, but over 4,000 identified by the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) couldn’t be traced on the ground, the Delhi government told informed the National Green Tribunal (NGT) in a report dated May 23.
The NGT has been hearing petitions on illegal groundwater extraction and on its directions, DMs in East, North West, and South East Delhi held a drive last week, and reported sealing 12,498 borewells.
In its affidavit, the Delhi government’s said that 20,297 illegal borewells were identified by DJB, of which only 142 are pending to be sealed and in 160 cases, there is a court stay. So far, the government has collected ₹1.19 crore in environmental compensation, it said.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!
Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!
Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
SHARE
Copy