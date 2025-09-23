Over 150 fall ill after eating adulterated buckwheat in northwest Delhi

Nearly 200 residents across northwest Delhi complained of uneasiness after consuming kuttu atta (buckwheat flour) on Tuesday morning, police said. All patients were stable, none required admission, and no case was serious. (HT file photo)

Deputy commissioner of police (DCP) (North West) Bhisham Singh said BJRM Hospital in Jahangirpuri began receiving patients from areas including Jahangirpuri, Mahendra Park, Samaypur, Bhalswa Dairy, Lal Bagh, and Swaroop Nagar since 6am.

Dr Vishesh Yadav, chief medical officer (CMO), said nearly 150 to 200 people came to the emergency ward complaining of vomiting.

“All patients were stable, none required admission, and no case was serious,” Singh quoted Yadav as saying, adding that the information was being shared to avoid panic.

Police said the calls about uneasiness started coming in around 6:10am from Jahangirpuri. Beat staff have since been sent into the neighbourhoods to make announcements on loudspeakers, cautioning shopkeepers, vendors, and residents about the quality of flour being sold.

“Local shopkeepers are being sensitised. The matter has also been taken up with the Food Department,” an officer said.

Kuttu atta, made from buckwheat, is widely consumed during the ongoing Navratri fasting period. Officials said they were awaiting inputs from food safety teams to ascertain whether the flour was contaminated or adulterated.