Over 34% faculty posts vacant at AIIMS Delhi, govt tells Rajya Sabha
In the non-faculty category, including nursing officers, technical staff and adminis, 2,542 out of 13,911 sanctioned positions remain unfilled in AIIMS Delhi.
New Delhi : Of the 1,306 sanctioned faculty positions at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi, 446 –– or over 34% –– are currently vacant, according to data tabled by the government in the Rajya Sabha.
In the non-faculty category, which includes nursing officers, technical staff and administrative personnel, 2,542 out of 13,911 sanctioned positions remain unfilled in AIIMS Delhi –– amounting to a vacancy rate of 18%. These figures were revealed by the Union health ministry in a written response to queries raised by YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) MP Golla Baburao on Tuesday.
The figures highlight staffing shortages at India’s premier medical institute even as it continues to shoulder one of the country’s heaviest patient loads.
The data also revealed severe faculty shortages at several newer AIIMS establishments across states. AIIMS Mangalagiri is operating with about 52% of its faculty posts vacant, followed by AIIMS Deoghar at nearly 50%, AIIMS Rajkot at around 48%, and AIIMS Bibinagar with around 45% unfilled.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Ridhima Gupta
Ridhima Gupta is a health correspondent with Hindustan Times. She covers Delhi's hospitals, government policies and other health topics. She has a keen interest in covering stories with a particular focus on gender and children’s issues.Read More
