Over 350 flights at Delhi airport delayed due to bad weather, traffic jams

More than 350 flights were delayed at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport on Thursday after heavy morning rainfall triggered massive traffic jams across the National Capital Region, preventing both passengers and flight crew from reaching the airport. Even hours after the rain had stopped, gridlock on key approach roads left many unable to reach the airport in time, with several missing their flights altogether. Passengers stuck in a traffic jam walk towards the airport on Sardar Patel Marg near Dhaula Kuan on Thursday. (Raj K Raj/HT Photo)

Delhi airport authorities issued advisories urging travellers to opt for the Metro instead of road transport. The Metro’s Magenta Line is connected to the airport Terminal 1 and the Airport Express Line (Orange) connects to Terminal 3.

“Heavy rainfall and waterlogging across the Delhi-National Capital Region since morning led to traffic jams on roads to and from the Delhi airport. Our on-ground teams are working diligently, with all stakeholders to ensure smooth journey of passengers. We recommend that passengers consider alternative modes of transportation, such as the Delhi Metro, to avoid potential delays,” the Delhi airport’s post on X said.

Data from the flight tracking website FlightRadar24 showed by 6pm, at least 377 flights were delayed – with an average delay time of 32 minutes. Passengers used social media to share their ordeal, stating flights were missed and cars remained stuck in traffic for several hours – in some cases longer than the actual flight journey.

Among the flights delayed was also a Delhi to Bagdogra flight, after a crew member was unable to reach the airport. The flight eventually departed in the evening. “A flight crew member got stuck in traffic. This was the only instance of a flight being delayed due to the staff. In other cases, flights were delayed due to the weather,” an airline official said.

A passenger, Arun, posted on X that he was able to move only 2km in three hours. “3 hours for 2 km at Delhi Airport. Missed my domestic flight. @DelhiPolice — this isn’t traffic management, it’s a masterclass in incompetence. #DelhiAirport,” the post on X said.

Dheeraj Gaur, another user, said he reached office after travelling 6.5km in 1.5 hours. “The entire Thimayya Marg in the Delhi Cantonment area and the traffic signal outside Airforce Station Palam is choked. People are walking with luggage in hands to reach the airport on time,” said Gaur around 11.30am.

“I’ve been stuck at Palam Airport Road near Krishan temple for the last two hours. Delhi Traffic Police personnel are nowhere to be seen. It’s total chaos here — vehicles are moving left, right and centre. One person was driving on the wrong side, too,” said another, at 1.04pm.

Some people said that the traffic jam was taking up more of their time than the flight duration itself. “Came in from Indore in an hour and a half to Delhi and am now stuck in traffic for the last two and a half hours at the Delhi airport,” said Venita Kaul on X.