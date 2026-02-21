Over 700 JJ cluster residents asked to move out by March 6

More than 700 residents of three jhuggi-jhopri (JJ) clusters near Lok Kalyan Marg have been directed relocate to by March 6 alternative accommodation in west Delhi’s Savda Ghevra, according to a rehabilitation notice issued Thursday by the Union ministry of housing and urban affairs (MoHUA). Representative photo (Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)

The notice applies to households in BR Camp, Masjid Camp, and DID Camp located on government land under the management of the Land and Development Office (L&DO). It describes itself as a “final notice” and warns that failure to vacate will result in formal eviction proceedings. The direction, it stated, has been issued in compliance with an order of the Delhi high court dated November 13, 2025.

According to the notice, eligibility for rehabilitation was determined under the policy of the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB). A joint survey was conducted in January 2024 by L&DO with the assistance of the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) to identify eligible beneficiaries. The eligibility determination process has since been approved by the competent authority. It stated that alternative housing will be provided to eligible residents in the Savda Ghevra DUSIB Colony.

Residents have now been directed to take possession of their allotted flats and vacate their current premises by March 6. The notice added that failure to vacate the premises by the stipulated date will result in formal eviction proceedings in accordance with law.

The notice adds that on October 29, 2025, residents were issued notices regarding the proposed displacement and were informed about eligibility for flats in Savda Ghevra and advised to vacate their existing premises. The October notice was challenged before the Delhi High Court.

Sunil Kumar Aledia, executive director of the Centre for Holistic Development working with the residents, said the order would be contested. “The high court has reiterated that its interim protection remains in force. Any attempt at forced eviction without individual notice, hearing, and lawful rehabilitation amounts to contempt of court and a grave violation of constitutional rights,” he said.