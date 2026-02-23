Overhead wires across Chandni Chowk to be shifted underground

New Delhi: Overhead electrical wires across Chandni Chowk will be shifted underground in phases, with 52.5 km of cables rerouted beneath 26 roads, Delhi government officials said.The ₹159.47-crore project aims to improve safety, reliability and load management in one of Delhi’s most congested commercial hubs. Officials said redundant overhead wires will be removed, and illegal connections, if identified, will be regularised or removed (Photo for representation)

Phase one will cover around 1.5 km along Esplanade Road and More Sarai Road and is likely to be completed in three months after approval from the Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission. Phase two will cover the remaining 24 stretches, spanning nearly 51 km, officials said.

Officials said redundant overhead wires will be removed, and illegal connections, if identified, will be regularised or removed. The underground network is expected to improve load management, curb power theft and enhance supply reliability.

To minimise disruption, work will be carried out in phases and mostly during nights. Officials said underground cable laying will be completed first, after which consumer load will be shifted from overhead lines to the new network. Power disruptions are expected to be minimal and planned shutdowns will be communicated through notifications.

The roads include Nayi Sadak, Kinari Bazar, Dariba Kalan Road, Jama Masjid Road, Kuncha Mahajani Road, Metro Park Road, Library Road, Katra Bariyan, Bhagirath Place Road, Swami Vivekanan Marg (Spice Market), Ballimaran Road, Church Mission Road, Townhall Road (Shanti Desai Marg and Kedarnath Marg), Katra Lachu Marg, Parking Road, Gali Hashmuddin, Lambi Gali, Shahtara Gali, Tulsi Ram Seth Marg and Krishna Gali (Katra Neel), among others.

A detailed survey has been completed for Phase 1 stretches. Authorities are coordinating with civic agencies to prevent repeated digging.

Given Chandni Chowk’s narrow lanes and high footfall, multiple safety measures will be implemented including fire-resistant, low-smoke XLPE cables, proper earthing, installing adequately rated switchgear and protection devices, and routing through protective HDPE pipes. The project will comply with all safety standards and include periodic inspections and maintenance, power department officials said.

Delhi power minister Ashish Sood said the government is committed to strengthening the transmission and distribution network. “The previous governments did not do anything but paid lip service. We believe in working for the welfare of the people. The government neither lacks money nor the will,” he said.

However, traders remain cautious. Bhagwan Bansal, general secretary of the Delhi Hindustani Merchantile Association, noted that overhead wires have resulted in several fire incidents in the area. “Announcements have been made earlier too, but little changed on the ground. If the government is serious, we will support the effort,” he said.

Yogesh Singhal, chairman of the Bullion and Jewellers Association in Kuncha Mahajani, said that a previous pilot project was abandoned midway. He added that internet and mobile wires remain tangled overhead and stressed the need for a comprehensive redevelopment plan for the entire market.

“We are literally sitting on gunpowder,” he said, warning that any major mishap could lead to casualties.