Pataudi: 2 dead in fog-induced crash

Two men who were riding a motorcycle were killed in a road accident in Pataudi shortly after midnight on Tuesday, police officers said on Wednesday. The deceased men, Ravinder Kumar, 25, and Dayanand, 31, known only by his first name, were farmers returning home to Lochabka village after irrigating their fields. Kumar was riding in the front seat, and Dayanand was riding pillion. (Representational image)

According to police, the accident occurred because the two men were speeding despite poor visibility in dense fog and rammed into the wall of a house. But the deceased men’s families said their motorcycle was hit by an unidentified speeding car.

According to the uncle of one of the deceased men, Ranjan Yadav, the two men lay on the road for three hours and no one spotted them due to the fog, even though several people pass through the area in the morning every day.

At 12.15am, the two men rammed into the peripheral wall of a roadside house at high speed and sustained severe injuries. Ravinder’s uncle Ranjan said the two were returning home when an unidentified vehicle hit them. “They lost balance and hit the peripheral wall of a house. The house occupants heard a loud noise at 12.15am but didn’t venture outside to investigate due to the cold and heavy fog,” said Yadav.

Around 3am, a man named Dheeraj Kumar, also from Lochabka village, was returning home after irrigating his field when he saw a damaged motorcycle on the roadside.

He stopped to check and found the two men lying nearby in a pool of blood. He recognised them and alerted their families, who rushed them to the government hospital in Pataudi, where doctors declared them brought dead.

Subhash Boken, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said an inquiry was underway under Section 174 (police to inquire and report on suicide, etc) of the Code of Criminal Procedure.