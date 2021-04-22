Home / Cities / Delhi News / ‘Patients will die’: Top Delhi doctor breaks down over oxygen crisis in city hospitals
‘Patients will die’: Top Delhi doctor breaks down over oxygen crisis in city hospitals

“We’re hardly left with any oxygen. If at all something is there, it may be for two hours or something,” Sunil Saggar, CEO, Shanti Mukand Hospital, told news agency ANI.
New Delhi
APR 22, 2021
Representative Image ( Praful Gangurde/HT Photo)

As several hospitals in Delhi report shortage of medical oxygen, Sunil Saggar, CEO of Shanti Mukand Hospital, broke down in an interview with news agency ANI, saying that only two hours of oxygen was left in his hospital due to which “patients may die”.

“We’re hardly left with any oxygen. We have requested the doctors to discharge the patients who can be discharged. Whatever cylinders are there we’re trying to put them on ICU beds,” Saggar said. “Whatever volume of oxygen we have we’ve tried to tweak it so that it can last a little more. If at all something is there, it may be for two hours or something,” he further said.

On the question of patients who require oxygen, Saggar said there were 110 such patients, of which 85 who need more than five litre oxygen supply per minute. There are 12 patients on ventilator, the senior doctor also said.

“There are cancer patients, cardiac patients. It’ll will be very deplorable, unfortunate condition. We as doctors we’re supposed to give life, if we can’t give them oxygen, patients will die,” Saggar said, breaking down into tears.

As daily cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) reach unprecedented high in the national capital, several top hospitals have reported shortage of medical oxygen. Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia have both flagged the issue to the Centre, and have even accused the neighbouring state of Haryana of blocking Delhi’s oxygen supply. On Wednesday evening, Kejriwal tweeted that the Centre has increased Delhi’s quota of oxygen.

Several hospitals had to move the Delhi High Court seeking directions over restoration of oxygen supply. However, on Thursday, the Supreme Court took suo moto cognisance of the present Covid-19 situation in the country, including oxygen and essential drugs supply, asking the Centre to present a national plan covering various Covid-19 related issues. The matter will again be heard on Friday.

