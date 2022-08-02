Plan to open Delhi University programmes for students of other varsities in works
The Delhi University is planning to introduce a scheme by which students from other universities or educational institutions and individuals will be able to study various courses offered by the varsity from next year and earn a certificate.
DU’s academic council on Wednesday will discuss a proposal for the implementation of a competency enhancement scheme (CES) which will enable students from other universities and even employed professionals to pursue courses at DU.
According to the agenda of the meeting, CES will enable people from “different walks of life” to join the university to enhance their knowledge and understanding of any subject being taught at DU.
The scheme will fulfil the objectives of the National education Policy, 2020 (NEP 2020), by providing an opportunity for students to design their academic pathways by studying a variety of courses from different academic institutions, the agenda stated.
As part of CES, interested candidates will be able to sign up for one or two courses every semester without enrolling in the whole programme. Candidates will be able to study with regular students enrolled in a particular ,programme. The scheme will be launched in 2023 as part of the varsity centenary celebrations, the agenda said.
Admissions under the scheme will be merit-based and candidates will be allowed to register for a maximum of two courses and eight credit subjects per semester. Any candidate who fulfils the eligibility criteria and prerequisites can register for the course subject to the availability of seats, the agenda said.
The number of available seats in a course will be a maximum of 10% of the total strength of the class. For example, for a course with a student strength of 70, the number of CES seats will be seven. Students enrolled in an educational institution or employed will have to furnish a no objection certificate from the institute/employer at the time of registration.
“In addition to the minimum eligibility criteria, one must be able to demonstrate a genuine interest and enthusiasm for the courses proposed to study. The candidate must have the time and commitment needed to study the course along with the students studying in regular mode,” the agenda said.
The registration of candidates for a specific course will be valid for a single semester only. The credits earned from the courses will be transferred to a student account in the academic bank of credits (ABC). Candidates will also get a certificate post completion of the course. Proposed under the National Education Policy, the ABC will allow students to earn credits for different courses and then transfer them to their academic bank. Credits awarded to a student for one programme from an institution may be transferred/redeemed at another institution upon the student’s consent.
The teaching and evaluation pattern of students who enrol in courses through CES will be identical to that of a regular student. “Teaching or instructions shall be provided in the same mode and medium as that of regular students and evaluation pattern for these candidates shall be identical to that of regular students,” the agenda said.
A student who fails to pass or complete a course can register again. The fee for the courses will be prescribed by the university from time to time.
