Plantation target for fiscal 2022-23 set at 3.5 million
- The Delhi govt had set a target of planting 3.3 million saplings last year but it planted nearly 3.5 million saplings.
elhi environment minister Gopal Rai on Tuesday announced that the Delhi government has set a target of planting 3.54 million saplings across the Capital in the financial year 2022-23, adding that a “Mega Tree Plantation Drive” will kick off the programme soon.
The government had set a target of planting around 3.3 million saplings last year but it managed to plant close to 3.5 million saplings, Rai said on Tuesday.
“Under this campaign, around 100,000 saplings will be planted by the different greening agencies and around 700,000 saplings will be distributed free of cost through government nurseries. Various tasks, such as soil preparation, excavating trenches, preparing saplings, soil fertilisation, and so on, will be done in May and June and the process of planting the saplings will begin from the month of July,” said Rai on Tuesday.
The minister had held a high-level joint meeting on Tuesday with all greening agencies, which included the forest department, the three corporations, DDA, Railways, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation, CPWD, DSIIDC and BSES, among others.
Rai said Delhi’s consistent plantation efforts was evident in the increasing green cover, which currently stands at 23.06% of the total geographical area.
“As a result of all the measures taken by the Delhi government, a significant increase in the green cover has been seen inside Delhi. In 2013, the green area in Delhi was around 20%, but thanks to our efforts, it has increased to 23.06% in 2021. In addition, Delhi has surpassed all other cities in the country in terms of per capita forest cover,” Rai added.
To involve citizens in the Mega Plantation drive, Rai also launched a green helpline number – 1800118600 -- which will allow NGOs, RWAs and individuals to seek more information about free saplings and the sites of the plantation drive.
Rai also said directions had been issued to all greening agencies to conduct a third-party audit to check the survival rate of saplings planted last year and ensure accountability.
“If a department has not yet had a third-party audit completed, orders have been issued to have it audited by the Mahatma Gandhi Institute of Combating Climate Change (MGICCC). In future also, this institute will perform further plantation-related third-party audits,” he said.
New U-turn near Shankar Chowk to bring down congestion on Gurugram E-way
To reduce congestion at Shankar Chowk on the Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway as well as Rao Gajraj Singh Marg in Udyog Vihar, the Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Corporation opened a new U-turn on the left-most service lane of the expressway, around 50 metres ahead of the Shankar Chowk U-turn flyover and exit number 18 of the expressway, which leads commuters towards Cyber City and Udyog Vihar.
Centre, state spar in Supreme Court over Delhi govt’s powers
The Delhi government can be restricted from passing laws on subjects other than just land, police and public order, the Union government submitted before the Supreme Court on Tuesday while demanding a fresh adjudication by a Constitution bench to set the boundaries of the legislative powers of the Aam Aadmi Party government in the national capital.
Reverse vending machines at Ludhiana civil hospital gather dust
It's been three months since two reverse vending machines, to recycle plastic waste, were installed at the Ludhiana civil hospital, but so far, these have not been operationalised. The civic body had purchased 10 reverse vending machines at a cost of ₹50 lakh in the first phase, under the Smart City Mission. While two machines installed at the civil hospital are gathering dust, the civic body is yet to finalise location for eight machines.
Stray dog damages gate at martyr Sukhdev’s ancestral house
Even as members of Shaheed Sukhdev Thapar Memorial Trust have been raising a hue and cry over the deteriorating condition of the martyr's ancestral house in Naughara Mohalla (near Chaura Bazar), a stray dog damaged one of the wooden gates at the house on Monday night. The trust members rued negligence of the monument clerk for damage to the around 150-year- old wooden gate, which he allegedly failed to check before leaving duty.
Ludhiana | Mayor for FIR against forest department over Sidhwan Canal Waterfront issue
Mayor Balkar Sandhu has directed municipal commissioner Pardeep Sabharwal to get an FIR registered against forest department officials for demolishing the concrete structures around trees at Sidhwan Canal Waterfront. Citing National Green Tribunal orders, the forest department had demolished concrete seating areas, cycle and walking tracks established within 1-metre radius of the trees on April 6. Singhstrict forest officer Harbhajan Singh stated the action was taken in compliance with NGT directions.
