Planted 1,000 trees, not because of violation: MCD on compensatory afforestation in Paschim Vihar

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has carried out compensatory afforestation and planted over 1,000 saplings in west Delhi’s Paschim Vihar as ordered by the state forest department, the civic body told the National Green Tribunal (NGT). The report added that the horticulture department has completed the plantation without “admitting any violation”.

MCD was asked to carry out compensatory afforestation for excessive pruning in the area, for which the department has filed an affidavit mentioning that the pruning was done in “good faith” and that the compensatory plantation is not an admittance of guilt or any wrongdoing.

NGT is hearing a plea in which Paschim Vihar resident Khyati Anand had alleged illegal lopping and pruning of more than 250 trees in various blocks in February and March 2024. The forest department, in an affidavit in January this year, had stated that though MCD has the approval to prune trees, the activity was done far beyond the permitted numbers.

The forest department, in its report dated January 13, had also said it has asked the civic body to plant 1,000 native saplings in the area during the upcoming plantation season as compensatory afforestation.

“It was directed that the 1,000 trees be planted as compensatory plantation as a penalty. There has been compliance on the part of MCD. The horticulture department has completed the plantation of 1,063 trees and submitted the complete report,” MCD filed on November 1.

“The plantation was undertaken to demonstrate the MCDs commitment to environmental conservation not as acceptance of alleged illegality. The pruning was done in good faith to ensure public safety and tree health without any violation,” the MCD added.