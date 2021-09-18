Police ATS teams meet to discuss intel sharing, assess security situations

New Delhi: Days after six men who were allegedly part of a Pakistan-linked terror module plotting serial blasts in the country were arrested, officers of the anti-terrorism squad (ATS) of several state police forces held a meeting at the Delhi Police headquarters to discuss intelligence sharing and also take stock of security situation on the ground in the backdrop of political developments in Afghanistan.

The meeting was also attended by Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) chief Samant Kumar Goel and head of the Intelligence Bureau, Arvind Kumar.

No senior police officer, authorised to issue press statements, shared details of the meeting, which started at around noon and ended at 6pm.

A Delhi police officer, who asked not to be named, said that during the meeting, the police officers discussed about the need for effective intelligence sharing between states.

“The conference on Friday was organised by the special cell. The ATS officers of many states of north India attended the meeting. During the meeting they shared details about the revelations by the six men, who were arrested recently. The meeting was also held in the backdrop of the political developments in Afghanistan and its ramifications for the security in India,” said an officer, who asked not to be named.

The Delhi police and the Uttar Pradesh police’s anti-terrorism squad (ATS) had on Tuesday arrested the six men -- identified as Jaan Mohammad Shaikh (47), Osama alias Sami (22), Moolchand alias Saaju (47), Zeeshan Qamar (28), Mohamed Abu Bakr (23), and Mohammed Amir Javed (31) -- and claimed to have averted serial blasts and targeted killings in at least three states during India’s festive season.

During the press briefing, Delhi police had said that Anees Ibrahim, brother of underworld don Dawood Ibrahim, currently suspected to be hiding in Pakistan, was connected to this module and was tasked with smuggling arms and ammunition into the country. Police had said that of the six men, at least two of them -- Zeeshan Qamar and Osama – were trained in Pakistan.