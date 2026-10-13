Delhi Police register case over protest inside Bangla Sahib; Gurdwara Management Committee seeks action

Delhi Police on Monday registered a case against unnamed persons after the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) sought legal action against those who allegedly held a demonstration inside the shrine during the October 10 protest, police said. A view of the Delhi police deployed near Gurudwara Bangla Sahib at Connaught Place, in New Delhi on Sunday. (Naveen sharma)

Police did not share the sections under which the case was registered at the Connaught Place police station.

On Saturday, hundreds of protesters who were not allowed to gather at Jantar Mantar took shelter at Bangla Sahib gurdwara.

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Case registered over protest inside Bangla Sahib On Sunday, a controversy broke out after allegations by Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) co-convenor Saurav Das on police action against protesters at the gurdwara.

On Sunday, gurdwara chairman Bhupinder Singh Bhullar said the DSGMC had submitted a complaint to the deputy commissioner of police, New Delhi, seeking action against those who allegedly deliberately created chaos by protesting inside and raising political slogans.

“We humbly request all protesters to visit the gurdwara, pay their respects, have langar and rest. We will also arrange accommodation if needed,” Bhullar had said, adding that medical facilities and other assistance would be provided. However, he said protests would not be allowed inside the shrine, irrespective of the political party involved.

In the complaint, DSGMC president Harmeet Singh Kalka alleged that Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders and MLAs circulated videos presenting a distorted account of the incident and blaming the management committee. The committee, according to the complaint, alleged that this sequence of events as a coordinated attempt to provoke religious sentiments, malign the management, and derive political benefit from the controversy.

Kalka is a former BJP MLA from Kalkaji constituency of South Delhi.

AAP MLA Jarnail Singh said the BJP had directed the Delhi Police to take the action and also alleged that DSGMC was acting at the BJP’s behest, citing Kalka’s political links.