Police get 600 applications by Ramlila, Durga Puja organisers
Since 2019 -- the last year before the pandemic hit the country -- the organisers of all public events have been required to obtain a casual performance licence (CPL) from the Delhi Police.
With the festival season around the corner, the Delhi Police have received over 600 applications to hold Ramlila, Durga Puja and Dussehra events, indicating that the city is back to the pre-Covid era as far as festivities are concerned.
Since 2019 -- the last year before the pandemic hit the country -- the organisers of all public events have been required to obtain a casual performance licence (CPL) from the Delhi Police. That year, the police received a total of 629 applications for organising Ramlila, Durga Puja and Dussehra events. In contrast, in 2022, the police have already received 610 applications for the same as on September 14, according to data shared by the Delhi Police licensing unit.
In 2020, no public event took place during the festival season, while the data for 2021 was unavailable.
Starting this year, Delhi Police have also streamlined the CPL application process, taking the entire procedure online.
A Delhi Police officer aware of the matter said that all CPL applicants require NOCs from the fire, municipal and power departments. Earlier, they could apply for these NOCs online, but had to collect the certificates physically and submit them to the licensing unit.
However, now, said joint commissioner of police (licensing) OP Mishra, “an online portal allows them to apply for and get NOCs online from all departments, after which they will receive the licence on the portal itself, as opposed to via email earlier.”
With Covid cases on the decline in the city, Ramlila and Durga Puja organisers are planning to hold festivities at a grand stage, after two years of subdued celebrations due to the pandemic.
Prakash Barathi, secretary of the Nav Shri Dharmik Lila Committee, which organises the Ramlila event at the Red Fort grounds, said, “We have been organising Ramila here since 1958. The last two years, we just did a small puja due to Covid restrictions. This time, we have planned the event at a grand scale. The theme this time will be around the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav. During the Ramlila, there will be a laser show in which we will showcase the revamped India Gate area and Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose statue.”
The organising committees are also making special arrangements to ensure that Covid protocols are followed at their respective events. Arjun Kumar, president of the Luv Kush Ramlila that is organised at the Red Fort lawns, said, “We will have 500 volunteers and close to 100 security guards to ensure people follow Covid protocols. We will also have a team which will sanitise the area at frequent intervals. Visitors will have to wear masks. We will also distribute masks.”
However, despite efforts by the police to simplify the CPL application process, some kinks remain.
Mrinal Biswas, general secretary of the Purbanchal Bangiyo Samiti, an association of 38 puja samitis in east Delhi, said, “There is confusion regarding taking permission for booking of parks. Municipal corporation officials told us that we have to take permission from the MCD, whereas as we have already paid the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) for the park. Now we have submitted the documents again.”
