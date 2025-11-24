Search
Mon, Nov 24, 2025
New Delhi oC

Police issue notices to four school staff in teen suicide case

ByJignasa Sinha, New Delhi
Published on: Nov 24, 2025 03:40 am IST

Police said the notices summoned all four teachers to officially join the investigation. A senior officer, on condition of anonymity, said the police will start the cross questioning and examination of the four accused teachers starting Monday.

Police on Sunday said they have formally issued notices to the three of the four teachers of St Columba’s School,who were named in the First Information Report (FIR) in connection with the alleged suicide of a Class 10 student who accused them of harassment and held them responsible for his death. Police also said they have recovered CCTV footage from the school, which they say corroborates parts of the allegations.

Police said the notices summoned all four teachers to officially join the investigation (HT photo)
Police said the notices summoned all four teachers to officially join the investigation (HT photo)

The 16-year-old had jumped from an elevated Metro station in west Delhi on Tuesday, leaving behind a handwritten note in his school bag that alleged persistent mistreatment by the four staffers. They had been suspended by the school after the incident came to light.

Police said the notices summoned all four teachers to officially join the investigation. A senior officer, on condition of anonymity, said the police will start the cross questioning and examination of the four accused teachers starting Monday.

“On Monday, we will start with the cross questioning and examination of two of the accused teachers.” The officer further said, “We have examined two other teachers (not named in FIR) in connection with the case. We asked them about the behaviour of the accused teachers, and they have given us some information. We have also examined five students (friends) and their families.

Police said CCTV footage showed the boy had been humiliated on the day of the incident. “Based on the FIR and CCTV recovered, the boy was humiliated in front of students during a dance rehearsal on the day of the incident. He was being harassed for some time. We will question all witnesses in the room,” another officer said, requesting anonymity.

Despite multiple attempts, the school administration did not respond to HT’s request for a comment on the matter.

On Thursday, the school suspended the four staff members after police booked them under Sections 107 (abetment to suicide) and 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The orders, signed by the principal, informed the accused staffers that the FIR and the seriousness of the allegations necessitated immediate disciplinary action.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
News / Cities / Delhi / Police issue notices to four school staff in teen suicide case
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
AI Summary AI Summary

Police have issued notices to three teachers at St Columba’s School linked to the alleged suicide of a Class 10 student who accused them of harassment. CCTV footage supports the allegations, showing the student being humiliated. The teachers, suspended after the incident, will face cross-examination. The school has not commented on the situation.