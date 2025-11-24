Police issue notices to four school staff in teen suicide case

Police on Sunday said they have formally issued notices to the three of the four teachers of St Columba’s School,who were named in the First Information Report (FIR) in connection with the alleged suicide of a Class 10 student who accused them of harassment and held them responsible for his death. Police also said they have recovered CCTV footage from the school, which they say corroborates parts of the allegations. Police said the notices summoned all four teachers to officially join the investigation (HT photo)

The 16-year-old had jumped from an elevated Metro station in west Delhi on Tuesday, leaving behind a handwritten note in his school bag that alleged persistent mistreatment by the four staffers. They had been suspended by the school after the incident came to light.

Police said the notices summoned all four teachers to officially join the investigation. A senior officer, on condition of anonymity, said the police will start the cross questioning and examination of the four accused teachers starting Monday.

“On Monday, we will start with the cross questioning and examination of two of the accused teachers.” The officer further said, “We have examined two other teachers (not named in FIR) in connection with the case. We asked them about the behaviour of the accused teachers, and they have given us some information. We have also examined five students (friends) and their families.

Police said CCTV footage showed the boy had been humiliated on the day of the incident. “Based on the FIR and CCTV recovered, the boy was humiliated in front of students during a dance rehearsal on the day of the incident. He was being harassed for some time. We will question all witnesses in the room,” another officer said, requesting anonymity.

Despite multiple attempts, the school administration did not respond to HT’s request for a comment on the matter.

On Thursday, the school suspended the four staff members after police booked them under Sections 107 (abetment to suicide) and 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The orders, signed by the principal, informed the accused staffers that the FIR and the seriousness of the allegations necessitated immediate disciplinary action.