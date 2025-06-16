The Delhi Police rescued an 86-year-old man and his 76-year-old wife from a fire in their residential building in Chittaranjan Park (CR Park) in south Delhi on Sunday morning. The couple lived in a flat on the fifth floor of the building while the fire began in the basement due to a short circuit and spread to the upper floors, police said. Police rescue senior citizen couple from fire in CR Park in Delhi

The couple, identified as Bhajan Singh and Harinder Kaur, were at home with their domestic help when the fire started at 11am. The domestic help managed to exit the building but the couple was trapped by the thick smoke. Six police personnel from the CR Park police station reached the building and rescued the couple, police said.

“Police rescued the elderly couple and took them to the terrace of the building even before the fire brigade arrived and doused the blaze. The cause of the fire was found to be an electric short circuit in the basement,” said deputy commissioner of police (south) Ankit Chauhan.