Preventing crime against women is Delhi Police’s priority: Asthana

New Delhi: The linking of police control room (PCR) vans with local police stations has helped foster a strong beat system and improve maintenance of law and order in the national capital, Delhi Police commissioner Rakesh Asthana said on Wednesday during an interaction with journalists.

The police commissioner stated that his force was focussing on improving basic police tasks, and reducing the response time to people in distress. He said the Delhi Police has taken a series of steps such as the linking of PCR vans with police stations, separation of law and order and investigation duties, filling up of all vacant posts and better management of citizen services for making people feel safer, and at the same time control crime.

Earlier, PCR vans used to act only as the first responders, and after reaching the spot they would inform the local police station about the case. Now, the PCR staff has also been assigned investigation duties besides responding to distress calls. “This has brought average response time from eight minutes to three minutes,” Asthana said while addressing a session organised by the Indian Women’s Press Corps.

He added that controlling crime against children and women is a priority for the Delhi Police. The commissioner said currently the number of women officers posted in active policing positions is the highest ever. He added that currently six deputy commissioners, eight additional deputy commissioners, eight assistant commissioners and nine station house officers are women.

“There is a separate crime against women cell in each district, besides the Special Police Unit for Women & Children (SPUWAC), to deal with complaints related to crime against women. Immediate attention is given if any call regarding a woman in distress is received. These cells and the unit also counsels the victim and handle issues such as matrimonial discord. Crimes against women are registered and investigated promptly,” Asthana said.