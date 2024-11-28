Menu Explore
Punjab Pavilion gets two appreciation medals for excellence in display at IITF 2024

ByPress Trust of India, New Delhi
Nov 29, 2024 05:22 AM IST

The Punjab Pavilion received an overwhelming response from visitors during the India International Trade Fair 2024, held at Pragati Maidan.

The Punjab Pavilion received special appreciation medals for excellence in display under two different categories, including for thematic presentation, at the India International Trade Fair 2024.

The medals were awarded by the India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO), which were received by Punjab Small Industries and Export Corporation (PSIEC) officials during the ceremony held late evening on the concluding day of the fair.

The fair was organised by ITPO from November 14 to November 27 and this year’s theme was Viksit Bharat @2047.

The Punjab Pavilion received an overwhelming response from visitors during the India International Trade Fair 2024, held at Pragati Maidan, with stalls from key departments like Markfed, Milkfed, GMADA/PUDA, PEDA, Punjab Infotech, Punjab Agro, PSIEC, Invest Punjab, Punjab Tourism, Punjab Agricultural University, NIIFT, Punjab Mandi Board, PPCB and others have been set up in the pavilion.

