New Delhi: The Public Works Department (PWD) has reprimanded all 13 superintending engineers for repeatedly skipping review meetings, and directed them to submit an action-taken report (ATR) within 48 hours. The Yamuna near Kalindi Kunj was covered in dense fog early on Sunday (Sunil Ghosh / HT) more

In an official memorandum dated November 27, PWD stated that these engineers were appointed nodal officers to attend meetings and coordinate with the designated secretaries and commissioners for monitoring and implementing air pollution mitigation measures.

“Instances have come to notice of this office where superintending engineers have been found continuously absent from weekly hotspot inspection meetings. It has been intimated that during review of the matter at higher level, serious dissatisfaction has been expressed over the continued absenteeism of the concerned officers,” the order states.

It adds that “nodal officers have been specifically designated for monitoring the identified hotspot, and their participation and timely compliance with the decisions taken in the review meetings are essential for effective implementation of the measures.”

“All SEs are directed again to attend the meetings personally without fail. Any instance of absence from meetings will be viewed seriously,” the order further states.

The Delhi government had assigned the officers to each of the city’s 13 revenue districts in October.

They were tasked with coordinating with various government departments and monitoring the implementation of pollution control measures in their respective jurisdictions.