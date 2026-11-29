Paras Singh is a New Delhi-based journalist with Hindustan Times, where he serves as Deputy Metro Editor. He reports on urban governance, the Delhi government, the Delhi BJP, water management, the environment, communities and city life. He joined Hindustan Times in 2021 after beginning his journalism career at The Times of India in 2016, where he covered civic bodies, the water and power sectors, and urban infrastructure. Over the last decade, some of his reporting has led to significant public impact, with investigations into environmental violations, corruption and illegal industrial activity contributing to multiple judicial interventions by the National Green Tribunal and the Delhi High Court. A graduate of St. Stephen's College, University of Delhi, Paras studied journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), New Delhi. Having extensively covered the capital's evolving civic and governance landscape, his recent work increasingly explores Delhi's history, built heritage, urban evolution and the relationship between people and place, alongside continuing to report on governance and public policy.
PWD pulls up nodal officers for missing pollution meetings
Delhi PWD reprimanded 13 engineers for missing air pollution review meetings and ordered action-taken reports within 48 hours.
New Delhi: The Public Works Department (PWD) has reprimanded all 13 superintending engineers for repeatedly skipping review meetings, and directed them to submit an action-taken report (ATR) within 48 hours.
In an official memorandum dated November 27, PWD stated that these engineers were appointed nodal officers to attend meetings and coordinate with the designated secretaries and commissioners for monitoring and implementing air pollution mitigation measures.
“Instances have come to notice of this office where superintending engineers have been found continuously absent from weekly hotspot inspection meetings. It has been intimated that during review of the matter at higher level, serious dissatisfaction has been expressed over the continued absenteeism of the concerned officers,” the order states.
It adds that “nodal officers have been specifically designated for monitoring the identified hotspot, and their participation and timely compliance with the decisions taken in the review meetings are essential for effective implementation of the measures.”
“All SEs are directed again to attend the meetings personally without fail. Any instance of absence from meetings will be viewed seriously,” the order further states.
The Delhi government had assigned the officers to each of the city’s 13 revenue districts in October.
They were tasked with coordinating with various government departments and monitoring the implementation of pollution control measures in their respective jurisdictions.
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