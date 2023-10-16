PWD to revamp key arterial road connecting Haryana with Delhi

A 10-km-long stretch of the Rohtak Road in west Delhi is set for a redesign and infrastructure upgrade, Public Works Department (PWD) minister Atishi said on Sunday. PWD minister Atishi during a meeting on Sunday. (HT Photo)

The minister undertook a review meeting with officials on the redesigning plan of the key road which connects west Delhi with Haryana.

According to a statement from the minister’s office, the government has said that PWD officials and experts will conduct an engineering survey to prepare a comprehensive plan for the redesigning of this 10km stretch extending from Nangloi in west Delhi to Tikri border. The stretch is a six-lane road that is part of NH10.

The minister had earlier carried out an on-ground inspection on September 11 during which she had pointed out damaged sections, poor maintenance and acute waterlogging issues at the arterial road. During the inspection, she had found that the upper surface of the road was severely worn down while immediate maintenance of the footpaths was also required.

“PWD will focus on redesigning the existing drains, as the current drainage system is inadequate, leading to waterlogging and road damage. The minister has also instructed the department to carry out road strengthening through re-carpeting, footpath repairs for pedestrian convenience, and horticultural enhancements for road beautification as part of the road redesigning project,” the statement adds.

A PWD official said that the current drainage system along this stretch is old, and the outfall is not functioning causing waterlogging and road damage. “To prevent future waterlogging problems, a plan is being made to connect the outfall of the main road drain with three major channels — the Supplementary drain, SN drain and Hirankudna drain — along with the desilting operations. After the drainage system is redesigned, nearby colonies will also benefit from this project,” said the official who did not wish to be named.

Meanwhile, Atishi said that the upgradation work must ensure that traffic woes of commuters is resolved. She added that the redesign and repair of footpaths would be carried out along the entire stretch.

“Horticulture work through vertical gardening will be utilised to enhance the road’s aesthetics, making the central verge and green areas more appealing. After the road redesign, residents of colonies in Nangloi, Mundka, Ghevra, and Tikri areas will benefit, and commuters traveling between Haryana and Delhi will also get relief from traffic congestion,” she said.

