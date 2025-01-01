PWD to revamp key NW Delhi stretch of Ring Road

New Delhi Traffic problems at Punjabi Bagh were exacerbated over the past year due to roadworks. (HT Archive)

The Public Works Department (PWD) will take up a revamp of a four-kilometre-long key section of the Ring Road connecting west and northwest Delhi, the stretch from Punjabi Bagh roundabout to Prembari Pul near Shalimar Bagh, officials aware of the development said.

Recarpeting and repairs of the stretch is expected to take around four months and cost ₹16.77 crore, a PWD official said.

Highlighting that the Punjabi Bagh flyover is soon expected to opened for traffic movement shortly, the official said: “Bids for recarpeting of the west Delhi Ring road stretch were invited last week and the process is likely to be completed by January 6. Once an agency is finalised, 120 days will be provided to complete the project.”

“Since this is a major arterial road for the city, we will be carrying out recarpeting work in phases during off-peak hours and night so that disruptions are minimal. The existing damaged bituminous layer will be scraped off through cold milling process. The entire surface stretch, including the service lane on either side, will be revamped. We will add new layers of glowing studs and undertake horticulture improvement works,” the official, asking not to be named, said.

Officials said that the six-lane carriageway of the Ring Road has a daily footfall in hundreds of thousands and started developing cracks at multiple places, due to which strengthening was required. The revamp comes after the Central Road Research Institute (CRRI) audited the stretch last year recommended strengthening works be taken up.

Traffic chaos on cards

While officials said they will ensure minimal traffic disruption, commuters were sceptical as similar assurances for repairs of an Outer Ring Road section near Chirag Delhi last month fell flat.

Forty-three-year-old Manpreet Singh, a resident of Moti Nagar, questioned why the Punjabi Bagh flyover was yet to be opened. “We are suffering every day, in morning and evening, due to traffic jam. How can project be kept closed for this long waiting just for inauguration? A new mess will start when PWD initiates digging work for road repair.”

“Work may lead to the closure of a single lane at a time, but traffic diversions will not be needed. However, traffic police support will be required during the repair work, given the extensive use and traffic pressure on the road,” the PWD official said.

A senior traffic police official said: “The decision on arrangements will be taken when the PWD moves a proposal for barricading a section of road for repair work. In any case, adequate deployment will be ensured to minimise the disruption.”

Delhi has two ring roads—a central one connecting key roads and an outer one bypassing traffic-heavy routes—which span a combined 87 kilometres. The Outer Ring Road is a six-lane route that encircles the city in each direction, spanning 47km. Several stretches of the Outer Ring Road have been notified as national highways.

Over the past year, several road recarpeting packages for the two ring roads were cleared: 9km stretch of ORR between Modi Mill and IIT Delhi, 4km stretch from Chirag Delhi to Modi Mill, 4.5km stretch from Bhairon Marg T-point to Ashram flyover and 4.5km section of the ORR from Madhuban Chowk in Pitampura to the Railway overbridge near Peeragarhi.

Fifty-two-year-old Rameshwar Trivedi, a Wazipur resident who frequently travels through the stretch, said: “It is a nightmare to cross the Punjabi Bagh section in the evening. There is no entry or exit point from Club Road side that joins Ring Road; it sometimes takes one hour to cover four to five kilometres. We have been suffering for the past two years. I hope the road repair is taken up with better planning.”

Abhishek Srivastava, a resident of Basai Darapur, said: “There are no traffic police deployed along the Ring Road despite jams every evening. How many deadlines have been violated in Punjabi Bagh flyover construction? How much money, man hours and fuel is being wasted in the traffic jams? Agencies should coordinate in a better planned manner.”