Rahul flags pollution issue in Parliament, Rijiju says govt ready to discuss

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Friday expressed concern that rising air pollution across Indian cities such as Delhi was inflicting severe and long-term health damage, urging the Union government to join him in what he called an “interesting experiment” of political cooperation. He said the crisis offered Parliament a rare chance to demonstrate that parties could “plan and work together” on an issue that cut across ideology. Delhi’s AQI has consistently been in the very poor category (HT photo)

In response, Union parliamentary affairs minister Kiren Rijiju said the government was ready for a discussion on the issue. “The government has, from day one, made it clear that it is ready to discuss all important matters… The issue will be structured and taken up for discussion,” he said.

Speaking during Zero Hour, Gandhi underscored the scale of the emergency, describing how “millions of children are getting lung disease, their future is being destroyed,” while cancer cases rise and the elderly struggle to breathe under “a blanket of poisonous air.”

Air pollution, he said, was perhaps the only subject on which every member of the House would agree. “This is an interesting issue because I am certain that there will be a full agreement between the government and us. Everybody in this House would agree on the damage the air pollution is doing to our people,” he said.

Gandhi appealed to the government to adopt a tone of collaboration rather than confrontation. “We should try not to make it a discussion where we are abusing you and you are us,” he said, calling for a methodical approach that could at least ease the suffering of citizens even if the problem could not be solved quickly. “Maybe we cannot resolve the problem, but we can discuss how to address it and make life for our people easier.”

Rijiju, meanwhile, noted that the issue had already been discussed in the Business Advisory Committee meeting. “Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi has made a statement in the form of a suggestion. The matter was also raised by Congress members in the Business Advisory Committee, along with other parties. The government has made it clear that it is ready to discuss all important matters, including election reforms and special intensive revision, taking suggestions from all members.” The air pollution debate, he said, would be scheduled accordingly.

Gandhi reiterated that the House must attempt a non-acrimonious exchange “focused solely on public welfare,” adding, “It would be an interesting experiment to see if, instead of blaming each other, we can on this one issue talk about the future of India.”

Outside Parliament, he stressed that discussions on pollution must reflect national unity rather than mirror the rancour seen in debates on Vande Mataram or electoral reforms. “The debate on air pollution should not be that acrimonious. It is a kind of national emergency,” he said.