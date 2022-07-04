#Raincheck: The hunt for Monsoon essentials is on
Monsoon has made its way to Delhi, providing some respite from the sweltering summer heat. As a result, the city’s beloved markets are bustling with shoppers scouting for rainy day essentials, including umbrellas and raincoats.
“I’ve come to Lajpat Nagar for the first time, to shop for umbrellas, flip flops and waterproof makeup,” says Vanshika, a student from Delhi. And sellers, too, are stocked up with the latest of designs to greet shoppers. “We were waiting for monsoon to arrive,” says Ketan Puri from Rajan Footwear in Sarojini Nagar market. He adds, “We have stylish rubber chappals that are washable and durable. We also have new designs.”
Manish Dudani, who runs a shop at INA market, says: “Ab sale shuru ho gayi hai. We are selling raincoats and umbrellas ranging between ₹250 and ₹750. We also have raincoats for kids at ₹450.”
“I was looking for flip flops, but the prices are very high. Yahan aane ka koi benefit nahin mila,” rues Khushi Jain, a student shopping in Sarojini Nagar market.
Sellers, on their part, say they’re buying goods at higher prices, and hence, forced to sell them at inflated rates. “Peeche se maal mehenga aa raha hai. Monsoon chappal pehle ₹200 ki thi, ab ₹250 ki hai,” says Tarikh Khan, who runs a shop at Lajpat Nagar.
Author Tweets @Nainaarora8
Delhi: From a granary to creative business street
For the uninitiated, Dhan Mill Compound, a former granary and a cluster of warehouses, has morphed into the city’s modish food, fashion, design and lifestyle destination. Its streets are lined with art cafes, home décor outlets, ateliers, art galleries, pottery studios, dance halls and high-end boutiques, whose facades and interiors are as interesting and experimental as the wares they deal in. Interestingly, all of these fancy establishments are housed in re-purposed warehouse buildings, which still have metal roofs.
Over a million got jobs on Rozgar Bazaar: Delhi govt
According to a Delhi government official, a break-up of the total jobs, including the list of employers and the number of people they hired, will be shared “in a couple of days”. Notably, the government portal was launched by chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on July 27, 2020, to help entry-level and blue-collar job seekers connect with employers at a time when the Covid-19 induced lockdown left many people unemployed.
Govt to urge Centre to reduce tax for SUP options: Delhi minister
“Manufactures, and start-ups which are working on alternatives to single-use plastic have to pay more GST for raw material. Hence, the Delhi government will write to the Centre and request a reduction in GST rates,” Delhi environment minister Gopal Rai said.
Delhi weather: Yellow alert issued till Tuesday
Safdarjung, Delhi’s base weather station, recorded 0.1mm of rainfall between 8:30am and 5:30pm on Sunday. The Capital recorded 1.9mm of rainfall on Saturday and 117.2mm on Friday, making the monthly total 119.2mm so far. The normal monthly average for July is 210.6mm, said weather experts.
Delhiwale: Six shades of monsoon
Monsoon elevates Adam Khan’s tomb into an emergency sanctuary for passersby (and dogs) speared by sudden showers. Perched atop a Mehrauli hillock, the monument overlooks the Qutub Minar, which appears totally bechara and defenceless in the heavy rain.
