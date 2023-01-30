Rainfall continues in Delhi-NCR; light showers predicted today | Top updates

Rainfall continued in several parts of Delhi and its adjoining areas, including Noida and Gurugram, on Monday even as the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted that the national capital is likely to experience a few light to moderate spells of showers in the next 12 hours.

The approaching fresh cloud patches over Delhi will likely trigger light to moderate spells of rainfall over New Delhi, the weather office said. According to IndiaMetSky Weather data, moisture is settling on the mountain tops of Aravali and is being lifted up instantly, news agency ANI reported.

Top updates on rainfall in Delhi-NCR and other cities:

> The IMD predicted that Delhi-NCR and adjoining areas would face light to moderate rain with thunderstorms on the intervening night of January 29 and January 30. Thunderstorms with light to moderate rain would occur in most places of the national capital.

> In Rajasthan, hailstorms damaged crops in Udaipur.

> IndiaMetSky Weather said the western disturbance's long active tail is full of thunderstorms. "Huge moisture incursion from both seas, convergence and interesting topology is helping this chain of long thunderstorms. Moisture is hitting the mountain tops of Aravali and it's instantly lifted up. Chain expands from South Rajasthan-Delhi," tweeted IndiaMetSky Weather.

> Narela, Bawana, Alipur, Kanjhawala, Budha Jayanti Park, Jafarpur, Nazafgarh, Delhi Cantt, India Gate, Akshardham, Palam, Safdarjung, Lodi Road, Nehru Stadium, IGI Airport, Vasant Vihar, RK Puram, Defence Colony, Lajpat Nagar, Vasant Kunj, Hauz Khas, Malviya Nagar, Kalkaji, Mahrauli, Tughlakabad, Chhattarpur, IGNOU, Ayanagar, and Deramandi area of Delhi will experience light rainfall, the Met agency added in its earlier forecast.

> In the NCR region, light to moderate rainfall was forecast for Loni Dehat, Hindon AF Station, Bahadurgarh, Indirapuram, Noida, Gurugram and Manesar.

> Haryana's Bhiwani, Uttar Pradesh's Kithor, Garhmukteshwar, Hapur, and Gulaoti were also said to experience light showers, the Met office said earlier.

> On Sunday, rains failed to dampen the spirit of Beating Retreat ceremony held at the historic Vijay Chowk in Delhi as Indian classical tunes played by bands of the armed forces filled the air, marking the end of Republic Day celebrations.

> The minimum temperature in the national capital settled at 6.4 degree Celsius on Sunday, three notches below the average for the season.

(With inputs from ANI, PTI)

