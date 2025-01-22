Rajasthan comedian Janvi Modi, 25, abducted from Bikaner, says mother in FIR

BIKANER: A 25-year-old comedian and actor, Janvi Modi, was abducted in Rajasthan’s Bikaner district on Tuesday evening, police said. Bikaner’s Addl SP (Rural) Kailash Sandhu said the police hope to find Janvi Modi soon (Instagram/janvi_modi7624)

Police said Janvi and her mother were at Bikaner’s Shri Dungargarh Market when two men allegedly grabbed her.

Bikaner’s additional superintendent of police (Rural) Kailash Sandhu said efforts were being made to trace the woman. “We are investigating the matter and pursuing all leads. We hope to find her soon,” Sandhu said.

According to the first information report (FIR) filed on the mother’s complaint, she and Janvi were at the market at about 7pm on Tuesday when two masked men grabbed Janvi and forced her into a car parked nearby and fled.

Janvi’s mother Pushpa has blamed a man, Tarun Sikligar, for her daughter’s abduction.

Janvi Modi has worked in short regional films in Rajasthani. She is active on Instagram where she has nearly 23,000 followers. Her work is also featured on a YouTube channel.