Recognition of DPS Rohini suspended for hiking fee in ’21-22 session

The Delhi government’s Directorate of Education (DoE) has suspended the recognition of DPS Rohini for hiking fees during the 2021-22 academic session in violation of norms.

In an order issued on Tuesday, the DoE stated that school authorities were not complying with the directions issued by the department as well as the high court by charging hiked fees during 2021-22 and hiked fee arrears for the session 2020-21 in contravention of various court orders.

The school is located on land allotted by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), and as per land allotment norms, schools are required to seek prior approval from the director (education) before any fee hike.

The suspension of recognition does not affect students in the current (2022-23) session, but the school has been asked not to admit any students for the 2023-24 academic session.

HT reached out to the school for a response over email, but there was no immediate reaction till the time of filing of this report.

The Doe order said that that there were complaints against the school for collecting hiked fee and for not granting 15% deduction on the annual school fees. The order also mentioned that DoE had directed the school to not increase any fee for the academic session 2018-19 and 2019-20, and roll back the increased fee and refund or adjust the amount charged over and above the fee structure of the school submitted in 2015-16. However, the school’s response was not satisfactory.

“The school authorities seem to be indulged in profiteering. commercialization, capitation& exploitation of parents by charging unwarranted fees and violated Rule 50(xvii) and 50 (xix) of Delhi School Education Rules,1973 by not providing relevant documents and records to the inspection team who visited the school premises on November, 7, 2022,” stated the DoE.