Regional Plan 2041 proposes 4 greenfield cities along RRTS

Four greenfield cities, with one each likely in Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan, have been proposed for the National Capital Region (NCR) along Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) corridors under the Regional Plan 2041, which was cleared for approval on Tuesday at a high-level meeting. The cities will get funding based on the plans prepared by the states, showcasing affordable housing, green cover and transportation plans to support balanced urbanisation, he added. (HT)

Chairperson and Union housing and urban affairs minister Manohar Lal Khattar said, “A plan has been made for four large cities, which have been called Greenfield New Cities. At least one large city from each state will be selected. Grants will also be given for these cities.”

The cities will get funding based on the plans prepared by the states, showcasing affordable housing, green cover and transportation plans to support balanced urbanisation, he added.

For Delhi, a suitable sub-city location with scope for large-scale greenfield development will also be considered for this, he said.

Jewar and Dadri were being examined in view of emerging economic activity around the Noida International Airport and freight and logistics infrastructure in western UP, while Bharatpur in Rajasthan and Kundli in Haryana are among the locations being considered, officials aware of the discussions told HT.

The board also discussed a funding framework under which ₹5,000 crore has been earmarked over the next five years to support the proposed cities as well as environmental initiatives under the regional plan.

The proposed “Namo” Nodes, named to in line with the RRTS trains, Namo Bharat, are intended to leverage existing transit corridors, he said.

“Today, the NCR population is around 7 crore and it is expected to reach nearly 15 crore in the next 15 years. If good cities are built to accommodate this population, it will have its own benefits,” he said, adding that NCR’s future growth strategy would rely on the expansion of metro, railway and RRTS networks to improve connectivity and distribute population growth across multiple urban centres.

The Delhi-Meerut RRTS is already operational, while the Delhi-Panipat and Delhi-Alwar corridors are at advanced stages. In addition, three more RRTS corridors are proposed, potentially taking the total number of regional rapid transit corridors in the NCR to between five and eight over the coming decades.

The Union said the expanded network would support the creation of new urban centres and help reduce population pressure on Delhi by improving connectivity with surrounding NCR districts.