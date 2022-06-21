Repair work on Jama Masjid’s finial begins

New Delhi: Work to repair the finial of Jama Masjid’s central dome that was damaged last month following heavy rain and thunderstorm has begun with the Delhi Waqf Board (DWB) roping in a conservation firm comprising experts who have earlier worked with the Archaeological Survey of India -- the custodian of historical monuments in India.

Mehfooz Mohammad, section officer, DWB, said that the Jama Masjid managing committee, headed by the Shahi Imam, has given a go-ahead to the firm’s proposal, and the work has begun. He added that the board chairman, Amanatullah Khan, the Okhla MLA, had visited the mosque to inspect the damage early this month.

“We have roped in a government-approved firm for carrying out the repair work. Retired ASI experts and officials are associated with the firm. They are experts in the field and have repaired finials of other historical structures such as Agra’s Jama Masjid and others. Another important factor behind choosing them was that these experts have carried out conservation work at Jama Masjid’ Shahi Gate some years ago,” said Mohammad.

Built by Mughal emperor Shahjahan in 1656, Jama Masjid is not an ASI protected monument. The responsibility of the mosque’s maintenance rests with the Delhi Waqf Board. However, as a special case, repairs on Jama Masjid have been carried out, from time to time, by the ASI since 1956. Syed Ahmed Bukhari, the Shahi Imam of Jama Masjid, had sought assistance from Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) in repairing the finial, after it was damaged on May 30, there was no offer from the heritage conservation body.

No repair or conservation efforts have been undertaken at the grand mosque in the past few years with several portions of the monument having sustained structural damage. In June 2021, a slab of red sandstone from the minaret collapsed and ended up damaging the courtyard beneath it.

On Monday, a team of workers was seen working in the vicinity of the mosque’s dome. Officials supervising the project told HT that it will take at least a month for the finial’s repair. “Last week, we built scaffolding around the finial to bring down a portion that was hanging precariously. We stabilized other remaining parts of the finial.All the parts of the finial will be assembled together in the correct order and will be mounted on a new metal rod that we will source from Mumbai,” said an official from the conservation team, who asked not to be named.

While nearly ten workers are currently working at the site, more workers from UP’s Moradabad are expected to join the efforts in the coming days, the official said.

“The pinnacle (finial) weighs more than an estimated one tonne. It comprises seven pieces. All these pieces will be placed together in their correct sequence on a 25-feet-long rod,” said the official. Since rods of the required length are not available in Delhi, a high-quality one will be sourced from Mumbai, he added.

“Work is in progress and we should be able to complete it in a month’s time. Other parts of the mosque also need assistance, but we are focusing on the finial for now,” the official added.