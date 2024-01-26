 Republic Day 2024: Dense fog expected in Delhi, visibility to improve gradually | Latest News Delhi - Hindustan Times
News / Cities / Delhi / Republic Day 2024: Dense fog expected in Delhi, visibility to improve gradually

Republic Day 2024: Dense fog expected in Delhi, visibility to improve gradually

ByHT News Desk
Jan 26, 2024 06:39 AM IST

Republic Day 2024: The weather department issued an 'orange alert' for Friday, predicting moderate to dense fog conditions in Delhi in the early hours.

As the nation gears up to celebrate the 75th Republic Day, New Delhi is expected to witness moderate to dense fog in the early hours of Friday, affecting visibility in the city and surrounding regions.

Republic Day 2024: A view of Kartavya Path on a foggy morning. (Raj K Raj/HT Photo)
Republic Day 2024: A view of Kartavya Path on a foggy morning. (Raj K Raj/HT Photo)

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a weather advisory forecasting dense fog in Delhi until 8.30am, with visibility ranging between 100 to 400 meters. The conditions are expected to gradually improve, transitioning to shallow fog with visibility between 500 to 800 metres from 10am.

By 10.30am, when the Republic Day parade begins at Kartavya Path, the fog is anticipated to further disperse, leading to misty conditions with visibility improving to 800 to 1500 meters.

The national capital is experiencing cold day conditions and dense fog in the morning and night, the IMD said.

The weather conditions extend beyond the capital, with dense to very dense fog predicted at many places over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, and Uttar Pradesh. Isolated places in Uttarakhand and Rajasthan may also experience dense fog. Cold day to severe cold day conditions are expected at a few places over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and Uttar Pradesh, along with isolated places in Uttarakhand, Delhi, and Rajasthan.

Cold wave conditions are anticipated at isolated places over Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh, and East Rajasthan. Some regions may also experience ground frost, with isolated places in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan being particularly susceptible.

Delhi on Thursday recorded a minimum temperature of 4.8 degrees Celsius, three notches below the season's average, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in its bulletin. The maximum temperature was noted at 20.5 degrees Celsius, one notch below the normal, according to the bulletin.

The relative humidity at 5.30 pm was at 69 per cent, it added.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

