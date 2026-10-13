Residents of Gr Noida Beta 2 complain of dirty, foul-smelling water supply

Greater Noida: Residents of blocks I and J in Sector Beta 2 claimed they have been receiving dirty, foul-smelling, and irregular water for the past few days, despite repeated complaints to the authorities. The visibly dirty water seen on Monday at one home in I-Block of Sector Beta 2, Greater Noida. (HT Photo)

According to residents, the two blocks have around 800 homes and roughly 5,000 people, who are struggling to meet their daily needs.

“In Beta 2, the water supply is very poor and the duration is also short. It usually comes around 7pm and stops by 8pm, whereas it should last until 9 pm. On Monday, we noticed that the entire water tank was filled with dirty water,” said Vishwa Pratap, a J-block resident who moved to the area around five to six months ago.

Satindra Singh Negi, a resident of I block, said the problem had persisted for a long time, with the water sometimes carrying a sewage-like smell.

“Water comes for a short time, and when it does, the quality is very poor. While the water on Monday was visibly dirty, earlier it was not just dirty but also smelled of sewage. The entire supply line needs to be changed because the pipelines are very old,” he said, adding that the issue was not limited to the past two or three days but had been ongoing in the sector.

Cheta Ram Singh, senior manager in the Greater Noida authority’s water department, said officials visited the area on Monday to collect water samples and inspect the supply lines.

“There was an issue with the water supply line, which had burst. We replaced the damaged section. Beta 2 is an old sector, established around 1994. The galvanised iron (GI) pipelines installed in houses in blocks I and J have become old and are rusting. Ideally, residents are supposed to replace these pipelines, which is affecting the water quality. The Greater Noida authority has now taken up the project to replace these pipelines, not just in Beta 2 but also in Beta 1,” Singh said.