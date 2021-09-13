Residents oppose civic body move to install trash cans outside compound gates, say it poses health hazard

Residents of cooperative group housing societies in Mayur Vihar Phase -1 (Extension) have opposed the civic body installing large open trash cans outside the gates of some of these compounds, arguing that they may pose severe health hazards.

The East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) has placed the bins as part of its ongoing ‘zero dhalao’ (local dump yards or garbage collection points in every locality) initiative. The civic body has over the past two years resolved to free the area under its jurisdiction of these dhalaos by gradually coming up with an alternative for bulk waste collection and shutting these three-walled points one by one.

“It has been a few days since two of these unwieldy bins were placed at the gates of our society. Besides being a breeding ground for mosquitoes at this time of the year, when dengue and malaria tend to spread, stray animals have now started gathering at our gates,” said Aditi, a resident of Samachar Apartments, one of the compounds outside which bins have been placed.

She added that there are around 250 households within the society and that dumping the waste from all of these homes will turn the bins into a dumpyard, and defeats the purpose of the civic body’s initiative.

“Civic officials told us that garbage will be lifted from these bins thrice a day on a regular basis. However, it is only once a day that they do manage to lift the waste and on days when it’s raining like the day before, it keeps rotting there.,” she said.

Residents also said the civic body did not have a fixed schedule to lift the waste.

The locality has 21 group housing societies and around six dhalaos.

One of the dhalaos, between Nirman Apartments and Parwana Apartments, was closed and converted into an office space by the municipal corporation about a year ago.

“Even though the bins have not come up in front our society yet, having them right at the entrance with all this volume of waste is not a great alternative. Once these are full, the stench will be unbearable and the situation may be even worse than dhalaos” said Sanjay Gupta, a resident of Nirman Apartments.

According to civic officials, the bins are cleared regularly. There were around 300 dhalaos in the EDMC area, of which 44 have been closed.

“According to the Municipal Solid Waste (MSW) Rules, which were notified in 2018, group housing societies are categorised as bulk waste generators and are supposed to segregate as well as process their own waste. However, despite issuing notices to many housing societies for not segregating wet and dry waste, they continue to dump their waste as it is. The bins have been placed as a temporary arrangement and our concessionaire is lifting waste from the bins regularly,” said a senior official, who didn’t wish to be named.

EDMC mayor Shyam Sunder Aggarwal said that these bins can be used by passersby as well and are a part of the plan to shut dhalaos gradually. Besides, most people don’t throw the waste inside the bin for not wanting to touch the lids, which is why these have been put without a cover. “The waste is being lifted both from the dhalaos as well as the bins. Soon, we plan to come up with at least 40 more compacter plants, which segregate and recycle the waste. At present we have around 7-8 such plants. The waste collection and processing mechanism will be streamlined further with the setting up of these plants,” said Aggarwal

.