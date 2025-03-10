Revamped south Delhi Khan Market will look better with upgraded amenities

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) is set to revamp Khan Market in Lutyens Delhi to make it pedestrian-friendly and aesthetically beautiful, NDMC vice chairman Kuljeet Chahal said on Sunday. Khan Market was established in 1951. (HT Archive)

The changes will include standardised signs and carpets for shopfront aesthetics, upgraded public convenience blocks, ducts in the middle lane to accommodate electric cables, water and gas pipelines, high-quality chiselled granite block flooring, and PU (polyurethane) and epoxy coating on surrounding roads. Officials said some of these works have already begun, but they did not provide a timeline of when all of them will be completed.

“Khan market is the 22nd most expensive high street globally. It is not only a prime shopping destination but also a symbol of a high-end lifestyle in the heart of the Capital. We are undertaking a series of works for developing a well-planned, visually appealing, and pedestrian-friendly urban space here,” said Chahal after inspecting ongoing and proposed developmental work at the market on Sunday with head of departments and the market trader association.

Khan Market was established in 1951 and is among the most expensive rental spaces in the country, home to many popular eateries, bookstores and shopping outlets. The double-storey market complex originally had 154 shops and 74 flats on the first floor for shopkeepers. Before independence, a barrack market used to exist on the site to cater to the needs to British soldiers. The market will celebrate its platinum jubilee in another two years. The market is named after Khan Abdul Jabbar Khan, a Pashtun political leader and the brother of Khan Abdul Ghaffar Khan.

NDMC has already begun a series of initiatives to revamp the market, starting with introducing night cleaning and wet scrubbing to improve cleanliness on November 21 last year. Cleaning operations now take place daily from 1am to 4am.

“Since November, two public toilets have been fully renovated with modern fittings, fixtures, and tiles. A third toilet is currently under renovation and will be completed soon. Another gents’ toilet is under renovation and is expected to be completed by March 17,” the official said.

Standardised signage

Chahal said that standardised signage will ensure visual harmony. “All shop display boards will follow a uniform size and design to enhance the market’s visual appeal. For uniform shopfront aesthetics, standardised carpets will be introduced outside shops to create a cohesive marketplace,” he said.

Essential services duct

Middle lane infrastructure will be upgraded. “Precast RCC (reinforced concrete construction) ducts are being installed to accommodate essential services such as electric cables, water pipelines, and gas pipelines. These will help in ensuring efficient maintenance. The precast ducts will cause minimal disruptions,” Chahal added.

Better flooring, roads

Under NDMC’s plan, the market’s flooring will be upgraded with high-quality chiselled granite blocks. “Surrounding roads will be upgraded with PU (polyurethane) coating and epoxy coating, along with clear road markings for improved navigation. Khan Market parking area is being developed using eco-friendly grass pavers, improving drainage and integrating more greenery into the space,” a second official said.

“These initiatives are part of NDMC’s broader vision to preserve Khan Market’s historic charm while transforming it into a modern and pedestrian-friendly destination,” Chahal said.

Market association quote to come here