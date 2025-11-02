Edit Profile
    Rijiju praises Delhi Assembly implementing NeVA in record 100 Days

    Union parliamentary affairs minister Kiren Rijiju called it a “benchmark in digital governance” at the 3rd national conference on NeVA at Parliament House on Saturday.

    Published on: Nov 2, 2025 3:50 AM IST
    By Snehil Sinha
    New Delhi: The Delhi Legislative Assembly has achieved the fastest implementation of the National eVidhan Application (NeVA) in the country—going paperless within 100 days of signing the project’s Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), officials said.

    Rijiju said Delhi became the 18th state to go live with a paperless session (HT photo)
    Union parliamentary affairs minister Kiren Rijiju called it a “benchmark in digital governance” at the 3rd national conference on NeVA at Parliament House on Saturday.

    Rijiju said that while Delhi was the 28th state to sign the MoU, it became the 18th to go live with a paperless session, with the first one being held on August 4.

    “The capital’s success stands as a model for other states and Union territories to follow in strengthening legislative transparency and efficiency,” Rijuju said.

    Speaker Vijender Gupta, who led the initiative, thanked Rijiju and the Union ministry of parliamentary affairs for their support and urged the Centre to help develop a “National Legislative Index.”

    “The proposed index would serve as a data-driven tool to evaluate legislative performance, promote accountability and foster healthy competition among assemblies,” Gupta said.

    The Delhi Assembly signed the MoU on March 22 in collaboration with the ministry of parliamentary affairs and the department of law, justice and legal affairs of the Delhi government. Gupta said the success was achieved through study visits to other state legislatures, capacity-building workshops for members and staff, and close coordination with the Centre.

    © 2025 HindustanTimes