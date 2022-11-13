Home / Cities / Delhi News / Routes to avoid in Delhi from November 14-27 due to trade fair. Check details

Routes to avoid in Delhi from November 14-27 due to trade fair. Check details

Published on Nov 13, 2022

Due to the India International Trade Fair (IITF) at the Pragati Maidan from Monday till November 27, traffic congestion is expected at Mathura Road, Bhairon Marg, Ring Road, Shershah Road, and Purana Qila Road.

(Representational image)
By Yagya Sharma

The Delhi Traffic Police on Sunday issued an advisory for vehicular movement due to the India International Trade Fair (IITF) at the Pragati Maidan from Monday; it will continue till November 27. According to the police, traffic congestion is expected on the days of the trade fair at Mathura Road, Bhairon Marg, Ring Road, Shershah Road, and Purana Qila Road.

Routes to avoid

-Bhairon Marg

-Purana Quila Road

-Shershah Road-Mathura Road from W-Point to Mathura Road - Subramaniam Bharti Marg Crossing

What is ‘Not allowed’

-Parking on Mathura Road and Bhairon Marg is prohibited.

-Visitors' vehicles will not be allowed to be parked on Sher Shah Road, Purana Quila Road, Bhagwan Dass Road, and Tilak Marg.

-If found parked, vehicles will be towed.

-Towed vehicles would be parked in National Stadium parking.

-Right turn from Mathura Road to Bhagwan Das Road and Subramaniam Bharti Marg is not allowed

Instructions for the public

-Use the foot-over bridge on Mathura Road.

-Parking at designated places, which are

1. Bhairon Mandir Parking, Bhairon Road

2. Delhi Zoo

3. Bhagwan Dass Road (only on Saturday & Sunday)

-Shuttle service will be available from Bhairon Mandir parking to Gate 1 of Pragati Maidan.

-Reach the railway station and ISBT well in time.

Instructions to visit the trade fair

-Only business visitors are allowed from November 14 to 18.

-Open for the general public from November 19 to 27.

-No entry of visitors from Gate 5-A and 5-B.

-Entry is allowed from Gate 1, 4, 10, 11, and Craft Museum Gate.

-Entry for media persons- Gate 4 and 10.

-Entry for ITPO officials- Gate 4 and 10.

-Entry closed after 6 pm.

-Tickets will not be sold at Pragati Maidan.

-Tickets would be sold online and at selected Metro Stations.

-Alighting points for chauffeur-driven vehicles and taxis will be on the service lane in front of Gate 4.

-Entry to the fairgrounds may be closed earlier.

delhi news pragati maidan delhi traffic traffic congestion
Sunday, November 13, 2022
