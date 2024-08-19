Rust, rain, monkeys: Cops probe AC death in Karol Bagh

New Delhi In a video of the incident that went viral on social media, police said the outdoor unit of the AC fell on Chaddha’s head, crushing him. (Representative photo/Getty Images)

Delhi Police have multiple theories regarding why a mounted outdoor unit of an air conditioner (AC) fell off the balcony of a second-floor residence in Karol Bagh, killing a teenager and injuring another: lack of maintenance, rain-induced rust or simian menace. They, however, booked the family residing on the second floor and released them after questioning.

“We could see clear rusting on the structure where the AC was mounted. It could be because of rains or no repairs. Locals also alleged that monkeys are behind the incident. We don’t have the proof yet. We are waiting for a report,” deputy commissioner of police (central) Harsha Vardhan said.

The FIR has been lodged under sections 125 A (act endangering life and personal safety of others) and 106 (causing death by negligence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at the Deshbandhu Gupta police station. Police said a forensic team has examined the scene and will submit a report.

In the incident that took place on Saturday evening, 18-year-old Jitesh Chaddha was sitting on a scooter, talking to his friend, 17-year-old Pranshu (identified only by his first name), when the outdoor unit of the AC fell on them.

Despite the case being filed, no arrest has been made, police said.

In a video of the incident that went viral on social media, police said the outdoor unit of the AC fell on Chaddha’s head, crushing him, and Pranshu suffered severe injuries to his back and waist.

According to police, the two of them recently cleared their Class 12 board examinations and were applying to colleges for admission to undergraduate courses.

“A PCR call about the incident was made by locals around 7pm. Pranshu is undergoing treatment and is still unfit for statement. We have registered a case against the family who owns the AC and will take action against others who are involved in its maintenance,” DCP Vardhan said.

Police on Monday said the family was interrogated and were released. HT tried reaching out to the family but they were not at their residence.

Locals said the deceased left home a few minutes before the incident, saying he was going to drop his friend home. “Jitesh was going to drop Pranshu home in Patel Nagar and they were talking to another friend when the incident took place. The monkeys here are responsible for all this. They often jump on ACs, causing the structure of outdoor units of ACs to weaken and eventual fall,” a local, who did not wish to be named, said.

Chaddha’s father, Jatin Chaddha, said over the phone, “We don’t know what happened or who the police has called...I just know that I lost my young son. We are all shocked. We don’t know how the other boy (Pranshu) is doing.”