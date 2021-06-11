Sagar Dhankad murder case: Another wrestler arrested

One more suspect has been arrested in connection with the murder of wrestler Sagar Dhankad who was beaten up with hockey sticks, baseball bats and other blunt weapons at Chhatrasal Stadium in Delhi, allegedly by two-time Olympic medallist and world champion wrestler Sushil Kumar, and his at least a dozen associates, police said Friday.

A senior crime branch officer said 22-year-old wrestler called Anirudh was involved in the abduction and assault on Dhankad and his associates during the fight between two groups, one led by Kumar, at the stadium on May 4.

The officer, however, did not share further information regarding Anirudh’s arrest as to when and where he was caught.

Anirudh, who is an aide of Kumar, is the tenth person to have been arrested in the murder case. The other nine arrested earlier include Kumar, his close aide Ajay Sherawat, and four key members of Kala Asauda-Neeraj Bawana gang. Kumar and Sherawat were arrested on May 23 from outer Delhi’s Mundka, after evading police for 19 days. While these suspects are in jail, police are looking for at least three more suspects.