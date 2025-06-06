A 7.5-acre plot in south Delhi’s Saidulajab is not listed as ‘forest land’ in official revenue records, the Delhi forest and wildlife department has told the National Green Tribunal (NGT), but added that a ground verification will be carried out to determine whether the buildings there amount to encroachment. Saidulajab not forest land on record: Delhi forest dept to NGT

The submission was made in response to a 2023 petition filed before the NGT by a local resident, who alleged that a forest area measuring 12 bighas and 7 biswas (approximately 7.5 acres) had been illegally occupied and developed into a commercial market. The tribunal had disposed of the case in September last year, directing the deputy conservator of forests (south) to take appropriate action.

In an update submitted to the tribunal on June 4, the DCF (South) said a field inspection was conducted, but as per maps and records provided by the revenue department, the land in question—Khasra number 157—does not fall under the classification of forest land.

“During the inspection, it was found that the said khasra, as per maps submitted by the revenue department, is not recorded as forest land,” the forest department said in its report.

However, to verify the nature of the land use and construction, the department has now requested the district magistrate (south) to carry out “ground truthing”—a detailed on-site assessment.

“Letters have been issued to the DM (South) to expedite the proceedings of ground truthing and verification of the said Khasra number in Saidulajab. Once this process is complete, appropriate remedial action will be taken in accordance with the law,” the department told the NGT.

The matter remains under review pending the outcome of the ground truthing exercise.