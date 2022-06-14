Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain sent to 14-day judicial custody

A local court on Monday sent Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain to judicial custody for 14 days in an alleged money laundering case.

Special judge Gitanjali Goel sent Jain to jail after he was produced on expiry of his four-day custody of the Enforcement Directorate (ED). Jain also moved court seeking bail on medical grounds following which the matter has been listed for Tuesday.

On the last date of hearing, Jain had said that he felt suffocated due to his medical condition.

He said he had sleep apnea and required a CPAP (continuous positive airway pressure) machine to help him breathe but despite his request, ED officials took him to the office instead of a hospital.

The court had said in the order in such circumstances, the ED medically examine him and, if advised, takes him to a hospital.

On Monday, additional solicitor SV Raju, appearing for the probe agency, claimed that Jain’s lawyers wanted to “raise a hue and cry” over his medical condition.

“His (Jain’s) medical records showed that there was no issue with him… This was done by the defence lawyers to get bail on medical grounds, Raju alleged. Doctors found him (Jain) physically fit. He is deliberately not taking medicines,” Raju argued.

Senior advocate N Hariharan, appearing on behalf of Jain, said that the ED must not impute motives to them.

The case is based on a 2017 CBI FIR lodged against the Delhi minister. ED has accused Jain of having laundered money through four companies allegedly linked to him and alleged that he was holding shares in the firms, while amassing disproportionate income.

According to ED, Jain transferred money to Kolkata through hawala channel and got it back from dummy companies in the form of accommodation entries, even though he could not show the source of the money received.

Jain has maintained that he received fees from the companies in the capacity of an architect and has denied all wrongdoing.

Tihar jail officials said that Jain will be lodged in a solitary cell in Jail number 7, due to security reasons. The official added that the minister has not made any special requests owing to his health.