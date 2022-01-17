Scrolls on freedom movement, 10 LED screens on Rajpath for R-Day parade

Ten gigantic scrolls, each measuring 750 metres and depicting tales of valour of the unsung heroes of India’s freedom movement, and 10 large LED screenings for easy viewing of the parade, are among the preparations for the upcoming first Republic Day celebrations at the revamped Central Vista Avenue.

With less than 10 days left for the event, the CPWD is giving final touches to the redevelopment work at Central Vista Avenue.

In a unique initiative taken by ministries of culture and defence, the scrolls have been painted by over 500 artists at workshops held in Odisha and Chandigarh, and reflect traditional art forms such as Madhubani, Pattachitra, Talapatra Chitra, Manjusha and Patua.

In a statement, Adwaita Garanayak, Director General of the National Gallery of Modern Art (NGMA), said, “The NGMA has organised these workshops with the aim of amalgamating varied forms of visual and performing arts of the country to represent the true essence of unity and diversity in India. I believe that the gigantic scrolls when displayed at Rajpath will garner the interest of each individual to delve deep into the history of the unsung heroes of India’s freedom struggle and would also draw attention towards the unified visual aspects of modern, indigenous and contemporary arts of India.”

The scrolls will be put up behind the seating arrangement for the public, said a senior CPWD official.

“Major work at the Avenue for the parade is over and final touches are being given. This time, 10 huge LED screens, including four near the presidential dais, for the public. Live visuals of the parade will be telecasted,” said a senior CPWD official asking not to be named.

The agency is also making arrangements for parking cars of visitors. “Parking space for close to 4,000 vehicles will be provided at the site. The work is almost complete,” a senior official said.

However, a senior Delhi traffic police official said that parking space for around 7,000 vehicles will be needed. “The parking space at the venue has slightly been reduced due to the construction of amenity blocks and underpasses. We have been provided alternate parking sites at Jawahar Bhawan (on Raisina Road) and Vanijya Bhawan (on Akbar Road). This is for the first time we have been provided parking sites at these locations,” said a senior traffic police official, aware of the development.

Due to the Covid situation in the Capital, a senior traffic official said that the parade will terminate at the National Stadium but the tableaux will be proceed till Red Fort.